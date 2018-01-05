Tiger becomes Hunter

Perth Inter Dominion placegetter Tiger Tara is warming-up for another stoush with Lazarus.

The $500,000 Group 1 Hunter Cup (2760m) is Tiger Tara’s next major target and Lazarus is headed the same way after his two Group 1 assignments in Perth this month.

Trainer Kevin Pizzuto is weighing-up whether to make a hit-and-run raid on the Hunter Cup or go their via the $100,000 Group 1 Ballarat Cup on January 20.

“I haven’t decided whether to keep him here until the Hunter for a run or two at Menangle or go down for Ballarat,” Pizzuto said.

“I guess any $100,000 race without Lazarus in it is tempting, but I’ll decide over the next few days.

“He’s almost set to go. In fact, He could race at Menangle next Saturday night if I go that way.

Pizzuto said Tiger Tara had thrived during his let-up after Perth.

“He deserved it after a busy couple of months,” he said. “He seems really well and he’s ready to go again now.”

Some felt Tiger Tara’s third in the final after leading was slightly below the stellar form he showed during the heats of the Inter Dominion.

But Pizzuto laments the fact driver Todd McCarthy tried to “rate” Tiger Tara in front rather than cutting him loose.

“I wanted him to just roll along in front, instead I think Todd was too worried about Chicago Bull sitting on his back,” he said.

“He turned the race into a sprint home and that played into Lazarus’ hands more so than ours.

“Lazarus is a freak, an amazing horse, but Bunbury showed he can be beaten when Toddy let our guy roll along in front and get Lazarus off the bit and chasing. He didn’t do that in the final.”

More broadly, Pizzuto confirmed he is still seriously considering a move from NSW to Victoria.

“Everyone knows how frustrated I am by the (NSW) handicapping system. My property is on the market here and when it sells, there’s a big chance I could head to Victoria with the team,” he said.