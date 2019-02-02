Day At The Track

Tiger blitzes opposition in Cup

08:09 AM 03 Feb 2019 NZDT
Tiger Tara,Harness racing
Photo Ashlea Brennan Photography

They ran and they ran and they ran, and Tiger Tara was simply better than them.

Tonight’s A.G. Hunter Cup in a nutshell, as the Kevin Pizzuto-trained wonder horse from New South Wales added Victoria’s most prestigious Grand Circuit trophy to his cabinet at Tabcorp Park Melton.

The eight-year-old stallion already boasts the silverware from last year’s Victoria Cup and December’s Inter Dominion Grand Final.

And he didn’t just win those races either, he blitzed his opposition. All up, his accumulated winning margin for the three classics is 41.1m.

“He’s an amazing animal and he deserves everything this horse,” Pizzuto said.

“They said the horse wasn’t at his best tonight … but I told them he was. And he was.”

Tiger Tara started $1.90 favourite and won by a whopping 14.5 metres in a new track record mile rate of 1:53.2, smashing his own previous mark by 0.7sec

“He’s an absolute pleasure to be a part of,” winning reinsman 25-year-old Todd McCarthy said.

“All credit to the horse and Kevin, who does such a great job with this horse.”


Photos: Ashlea Brennan Photography

Our Uncle Sam finished second, making it the same quinella as the ID18 final, while San Carlo ran on hard for third ahead of warhorse veteran Flaming Flutter and the fast-finishing Buster Brady.

Watch the video here.
 

Cody Winnell

for Trots Media

 

7 9:32pm DEL-RE NATIONAL A G HUNTER CUP (GROUP 1) 2760M
$500,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile Results
Pl  Horse Prize-
money		   Row &
Br		 TAB
#		 Trainer Driver
(C = Concession)		 Mgn
(m)		 Starting
odds		 Stewards'
Comments 
1 TIGER TARA NZ      Fr3 3 Kevin Pizzuto Todd McCarthy   $ 1.90 fav  PRS GS L 1 NTR SWAB ST HT
  BAY HORSE 8 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of TARA GOLD (NZ) (DREAM AWAY USA) 
Owner(s): M Hawli, C L Pizzuto, K J Pizzuto, T N Pizzuto 
Breeder(s): R P (Raymond) Anicich
2 OUR UNCLE SAM      Fr1 1 Chris Frisby Anthony Frisby 14.5m $ 6.80   PRS GS 3 SWAB ST HT
3 SAN CARLO      Fr6 6 Stephen O'Donoghue Rebecca Bartley 27.2m $ 39.40   PRS 3WE 8 3WLT SWAB ST HT
4 FLAMING FLUTTER NZ      Fr2 2 Geoff Webster Greg Sugars 28.0m $ 109.00   PRS 7 HI CTS RR VXAR
5 BUSTER BRADY NZ      Fr4 4 Kima Frenning Kima Frenning 28.1m $ 40.20   PRS GS 3WE D/CSG 6 QUER
6 WRAPPERS DELIGHT      Sr1 8 David Aiken Gavin Lang 30.3m $ 34.60   PRS 5
7 THEFIXER NZ      Sr4 11 M Purdon, N C Rasmussen Natalie Rasmussen 33.3m $ 3.90   PRS 3WET 3WM 2 SCT QUER VXAR SCOPE
8 CRUZ BROMAC NZ      Sr2 9 M Purdon, N C Rasmussen Mark Purdon 62.0m $ 10.50   PRS 3WET INC 4 TIRE VXAR SCOPE QPP
9 STAR GALLERIA NZ      Sr3 10 Steven Reid Tony Herlihy 72.4m $ 16.60   PRS W1 3WLT TIRE QPP VXAR SCOPE
10 RAUKAPUKA RULER NZ      Fr5 5 Tim Butt Anthony Butt 82.2m $ 121.00   PRS 10
Scratchings
 
CANT REFUSE NZ (LATE) 7
Track Rating: Gross Time: 3:14:2 Mile Rate: 1:53:2 Lead Time: 81.2
First Quarter: 28.9 Second Quarter: 28.9 Third Quarter: 27.2 Fourth Quarter: 28
Margins: 14.5m x 12.7m
 
