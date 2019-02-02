Tiger blitzes opposition in Cup

They ran and they ran and they ran, and Tiger Tara was simply better than them.
Tonight’s A.G. Hunter Cup in a nutshell, as the Kevin Pizzuto-trained wonder horse from New South Wales added Victoria’s most prestigious Grand Circuit trophy to his cabinet at Tabcorp Park Melton.
The eight-year-old stallion already boasts the silverware from last year’s Victoria Cup and December’s Inter Dominion Grand Final.
And he didn’t just win those races either, he blitzed his opposition. All up, his accumulated winning margin for the three classics is 41.1m.
“He’s an amazing animal and he deserves everything this horse,” Pizzuto said.
“They said the horse wasn’t at his best tonight … but I told them he was. And he was.”
Tiger Tara started $1.90 favourite and won by a whopping 14.5 metres in a new track record mile rate of 1:53.2, smashing his own previous mark by 0.7sec
“He’s an absolute pleasure to be a part of,” winning reinsman 25-year-old Todd McCarthy said.
“All credit to the horse and Kevin, who does such a great job with this horse.”
Photos: Ashlea Brennan Photography
Our Uncle Sam finished second, making it the same quinella as the ID18 final, while San Carlo ran on hard for third ahead of warhorse veteran Flaming Flutter and the fast-finishing Buster Brady.
|7
|9:32pm
|DEL-RE NATIONAL A G HUNTER CUP (GROUP 1)
|2760M
|$500,000 M0 Or Better. RBD. Mobile
|Results
|Pl
|Horse
|Prize-
money
|Row &
Br
|TAB
#
|Trainer
|Driver
(C = Concession)
|Mgn
(m)
|Starting
odds
|Stewards'
Comments
|1
|TIGER TARA NZ
|Fr3
|3
|Kevin Pizzuto
|Todd McCarthy
|$ 1.90 fav
|PRS GS L 1 NTR SWAB ST HT
|BAY HORSE 8 by BETTORS DELIGHT USA out of TARA GOLD (NZ) (DREAM AWAY USA)
Owner(s): M Hawli, C L Pizzuto, K J Pizzuto, T N Pizzuto
Breeder(s): R P (Raymond) Anicich
|2
|OUR UNCLE SAM
|Fr1
|1
|Chris Frisby
|Anthony Frisby
|14.5m
|$ 6.80
|PRS GS 3 SWAB ST HT
|3
|SAN CARLO
|Fr6
|6
|Stephen O'Donoghue
|Rebecca Bartley
|27.2m
|$ 39.40
|PRS 3WE 8 3WLT SWAB ST HT
|4
|FLAMING FLUTTER NZ
|Fr2
|2
|Geoff Webster
|Greg Sugars
|28.0m
|$ 109.00
|PRS 7 HI CTS RR VXAR
|5
|BUSTER BRADY NZ
|Fr4
|4
|Kima Frenning
|Kima Frenning
|28.1m
|$ 40.20
|PRS GS 3WE D/CSG 6 QUER
|6
|WRAPPERS DELIGHT
|Sr1
|8
|David Aiken
|Gavin Lang
|30.3m
|$ 34.60
|PRS 5
|7
|THEFIXER NZ
|Sr4
|11
|M Purdon, N C Rasmussen
|Natalie Rasmussen
|33.3m
|$ 3.90
|PRS 3WET 3WM 2 SCT QUER VXAR SCOPE
|8
|CRUZ BROMAC NZ
|Sr2
|9
|M Purdon, N C Rasmussen
|Mark Purdon
|62.0m
|$ 10.50
|PRS 3WET INC 4 TIRE VXAR SCOPE QPP
|9
|STAR GALLERIA NZ
|Sr3
|10
|Steven Reid
|Tony Herlihy
|72.4m
|$ 16.60
|PRS W1 3WLT TIRE QPP VXAR SCOPE
|10
|RAUKAPUKA RULER NZ
|Fr5
|5
|Tim Butt
|Anthony Butt
|82.2m
|$ 121.00
|PRS 10
|Scratchings
|CANT REFUSE NZ (LATE)
|7
|Track Rating:
|Gross Time: 3:14:2
|Mile Rate: 1:53:2
|Lead Time: 81.2
|First Quarter: 28.9
|Second Quarter: 28.9
|Third Quarter: 27.2
|Fourth Quarter: 28
|Margins: 14.5m x 12.7m