Tiger crowned the best yet again

Tiger Tara, claimed three titles including NSW Horse of the Year

FOR the second year in a row Tiger Tara has been crowned the Gallagher New South Wales Horse of the Year.

Receiving 100 per cent of the votes, Tiger Tara was handed the honour at the Harness Racing New South Wales Awards Night on Saturday.

Tiger Tara certainly had a year to remember on track taking out the Tabcorp Inter Dominion as well as the Hunter and Victoria Cups and pocketing $865,500 in prizemoney along the way.

The Minister for Better Regulation and Innovation responsible for Racing, the Hon Kevin Anderson was in attendance and presented Club Menangle Chairman Ray Sharman Australia's highest harness racing award, the JP Stratton Award, for his 26 years of service on that Board.

Harness Racing NSW would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all of tonight's award winners.

Listed below are all of the 2018/19 award winners which were presented in front of a capacity crowd, hosted by Mark McNamara.

HORSE OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Arthur J. Gallagher NSW Horse of the Year: Tiger Tara

Club Menangle Two-Year-Old of the Year: Expensive Ego

Cockburn & Co NSW Two-Year-Old Colt/Gelding Pacer of the Year: Expensive Ego

Cockburn & Co NSW Two-Year-Old Filly Pacer of the Year: Michelle Lee Mac

Cockburn & Co NSW Two-Year-Old Trotter of the Year: Playboy In Paris

Club Menangle NSW Three-Year-Old of the Year: Muscle Factory

Sydney Morning Herald NSW Three-Year-Old Colt/Gelding Pacer of the Year: Muscle Factory

Sydney Morning Herald NSW Three-Year-Old Filly Pacer of the Year: Miss Streisand

Sydney Morning Herald NSW 3YO Trotter of the Year: Caligula

Club Menangle NSW Aged Horse of the Year: Tiger Tara

KS Black & Co NSW Aged Entire/Gelding Pacer of the Year: Tiger Tara

KS Black & Co NSW Aged Mare Pacer of the Year: Major Occasion

KS Black & Co NSW Aged Trotter of the Year: Tough Monarch

Daily Form Service NSW Broodmare of the Year: Miss Brazillian

Daily Form Service NSW Sire of the Year: Million Dollar Cam

PARTICIPANT AWARDS

TAB Kevin Newman Award For Driving Excellence: Anthony Frisby

Lexus Of Parramatta Junior Trainer Encouragement Award: Brooke Wilkins

Lexus of Parramatta Junior Driver Encouragement Award: Joshua Gallagher

KARI Indigenous Participant of the Year: James Sutton

Garrards Horse & Hound NSW Leading Hobbyist Driver: Cassie Robinson

Garrards Horse & Hound NSW Leading Hobbyist Trainer: Wayne Sullivan

Garrards Horse & Hound NSW Leading Trotting Trainer and Driver: Blake Fitzpatrick

Garrards Horse & Hound NSW Champion Junior Driver: Cameron Hart

Garrards Horse & Hound NSW Champion Driver: Todd McCarthy

Garrards Horse & Hound NSW Champion Trainer: KerryAnn Turner

GHD NSW Owner of the Year: Greg and Mandy Targett

IntelliTek NSW Breeder of the Year: Greg and Mandy Targett

Harness Racing NSW Service to the Breeding Industry: Peter and Marie Neil

CLUB MENANGLE AWARDS

Lexus of Parramatta Medal: Lachie Manzelmann

Lexus of Parramatta Club Menangle First Lady Award: Gemma Rue

Lexus of Parramatta Club Menangle Metropolitan Driver: Todd McCarthy

Lexus of Parramatta Club Menangle Metropolitan Trainer: Shane and Lauren Tritton

DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARDS

HRNSW Don Clough Award: Lorraine Pozza

HRNSW Industry Contribution Award: Jim Bell

HRNSW Club Volunteer Awards: Ann Brown (Tamworth HRC), Brian Hay (Wagga HRC), Jan Hay (Wagga HRC), Peter Jones (Eugowra HRC), Terry McMillen (Wagga HRC)

CARNIVAL OF CUPS AWARDS

Tabcorp Carnival of Cups Horse of the Series: Ned Pepper

Tabcorp Best Community Engagement Club: Coolamon HRC

Tabcorp Best Fraternity Engagement Club: Young HRC

Tabcorp Best Club with a feature race over $30,000: Eugowra HRC

Tabcorp Best Club with a feature race between $13,001 and $30,000: Temora HRC

Tabcorp Best Club with a feature race to a max of $13,000: Newcastle HRC

To access photos from the night please click here.

AMANDA RANDO

MEDIA & COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER

HARNESS RACING NEW SOUTH WALES