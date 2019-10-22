Tight Lines strong winner in feature

WILKES-BARRE PA - Tight Lines blew away a talented harness racing field in the $21,500 featured trot Sunday evening at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, recording a 1:54.1 victory with a :56.3 back half despite 50o temperatures and a sloppy surface.

Trainer/driver Jeff Gregory was behind the innermost of the leavers and put foes in behind him to a :27.3 quarter, then got a :30 breather in the second stanza. From there the sprint was on, and the altered son of Yankee Glide was in complete control in the latter stages, winning by 4½ lengths over pocketsitter Joey Bats. Tight Lines has now won a third of his eighteen seasonal starts and has amassed $522,076 lifetime for Jeff Gregory Inc., Jesmeral Stable, and William Richardson.

There was a trio of $17,000 co-features for younger horses trying to earn their way up the condition ladder. In the single trotting event, the Cantab Hall sophomore gelding Nextroundsonme got to the half in slow time even over the off going while on the lead, then stepped home in :57.1 to complete a 1:57.4 victory, defeating pocketsitting Conman Crown by 1½ lengths. George Napolitano Jr. drove the victorious three-year-old for trainer Jenny Melander and Belmar Racing And Breeding LLC.

The first of the pacing co-features was for females, and Blue Ivy proved worthy of heavy mutuel backing with an easy 2½ length victory over two-holer Coral Bella in 1:53.1, coming her last half in :56.1 and her last quarter in :28 after moving to the lead past the quarter. The winner is a three-year-old Captaintreacherous miss who was driven by Tyler Buter for trainer Chris Oakes and the partnership of Crawford Farms Racing, Northfork Racing Stable, and Chuck Pompey.

In the division for male pacers, the sophomore Somebeachsomewhere gelding Quatrain Blue Chip moved to the lead in front of the stands, opened up a big lead with a :27.3 third quarter in the muck, and came home comfortably for a 1:53 triumph, 2¼ lengths to the good of JK Musicman. Trainer Chris Oakes completed a sweep of the pacing co-features with the three-year-old, who won a division of the Simpson Stakes at Philly three starts back, for owners Mac Nichol and Gerald Stay; the victory completed a driving triple for George Napolitano Jr., top among the sulkysitters on the night.