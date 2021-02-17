Tim Tetrick scores 12,000th win

Dover, DE - Harness racing driver Tim Tetrick captured career win 12,000 at Dover Downs on Tuesday night.

Tetrick wasted no time in achieving that milestone by winning his first drive on the betting card aboard Manone in the third race. Manone is trained by Jason Skinner.

Tim ‘s wife Ashley and daughter Trysta, were present in the winner’s circle and shared in the moment.

Tetrick expressed his gratitude by noting “ I’ve been very fortunate to achieve this amount of wins over the years.” I’ve had a great deal of owners and trainers who believed in me.”

The 39-year-old Tetrick is the first driver to accomplish the feat prior to the age of 40.

Tetrick has ranked among the top 10 drivers in North America in wins every year since 2004 and has led the sport in earnings on nine occasions. He was elected to the Harness Racing Hall of Fame in 2019 and is scheduled for induction in July.

Tetrick had little time to reflect on his accomplishment. It was time for the next race. Tetrick scored career win number 12,001 aboard Big Expense and trainer Jim King Jr. Both men have shared in some of the sport’s biggest races.

Morairtime Upsets In Open Trot

Morairtime and Jack Parker Jr. were able to score a mild upset in the Open Trot Tuesday at Dover Downs. They blasted off the wings and went right to the top.

They set fractions of 28.4 for the quarter and an uncontested half in 57.1

Gillie the Kid was the first to move past the half but could only offer mild pressure. Morairtime continued to lead the field of seven past the three quarters in 1:25.1.That quarter was trotted in 28 seconds flat. The others were forced three deep to the top of the stretch.

Northern Express, slid off the rail from pocket position in the stretch. However he could not gain on the leader and had to settle for second place.

Morairtime won by a full length under wraps in 1:53.4. She was sent off at odds of 9/2.

Morairtime ( Airzoom Lindy ) is owned by James Moore III and trained by Carol Jamieson- Parker. Her husband Jack Parker Jr. was her driver.

Northern Express who, saw his two race win streak end, is trained by Arty Foster Jr. His son Russell Foster drove.

Need Luck N finished with late energy and picked up the show money for trainer Jason Johnson. Andrew McCarthy drove.

Tim Tetrick picked up his 12,000 th career win earlier on the racing card. However Tim was not resting on his laurels as he won 5 races on the betting card.

There will be a $5,000 guaranteed pick 5 wager offered on Thursday. The wager is a fifty cent minimum bet with a 15% takeout

Racing resumes on Wednesday with a Post Time of 4:30 pm.