Tim terrific tallies twice in NJSS at the Big M

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - The Meadowlands played host to four New Jersey Sire Stakes Finals for 3-year-olds Friday night, and driver Tim Tetrick was on his game, grabbing two victories and a second on a night that saw him win four of the 13 races on the harness racing card.

Tetrick's twosome began with Odds On Sarasota, who won the $160,000 Filly Pace in a lifetime-best 1:52.2 for trainer Ross Croghan. She returned $3.80 to win in scoring for the fifth time in seven lifetime starts, good for earnings of $131,200.

The daughter of Rock N Roll Heaven -Odds On Charmaine, who also won the first two NJSS legs to complete a three-race sweep, followed live cover to get to the top at the half in :56. When even-money second choice Kelly's Champ went on a wild break scattering the field at the five-eighths, it was a walk in the park for the 4-5 public choice. At the wire, it was 4¾ lengths back to Thundra. Wynona Strided finished third.

"She's been steppy off and on at times," said Tetrick. "But tonight, she was really good and got the job done pretty impressively. [After making the lead] I was pretty sure they would be happy to follow me. I worked my way to the lead, and after that, she kind of coasted and drew away from them. Last week, she got a real easy trip [winning in 1:55] and I didn't have to use her. So I thought tonight she could wear them out."

Odds On Sarasota

The completion of Tetrick's NJSS double came in the $160,000 Filly Trot, as the 38-year-old pilot guided Ab'sattitudexpress to a 1¾-length score over 7-5 favorite Dubai Princess in a lifetime-best 1:52.2. Common Sense S was third.

Tetrick, driving the Lucas Wallin trainee for the first time, had the 4-1 third choice in the wagering right where he wanted him: Tracking the public choice.

"Last week, my horse looked really impressive [winning in 1:52.4]," said Tetrick. "But it was going to be tough beating Dubai Princess. We got a great trip and my horse trotted well to the finish line."

Tetrick's formula for success was to sit a pocket trip and strike late. "Lucas said I could do whatever I wanted," said Tetrick. "That gave me a lot of options, so I got out of there and followed the favorite. That mare [Dubai Princess] came up a little off nearing the wire and run out a little bit, so I had to go up the inside. She shot right through there and we got our picture taken."

Ab'sattitudexpress, a daughter of Trixton -Abbie'sgotattitude, paid $10.60 to win and now has four wins from six lifetime outings and earnings of $111,000.

Ab'sattitudexpress

Tetrick's bid for a Sire Stakes triple was foiled by Rockin The Aces, who gunned down Tetrick and even-money public choice Rock Me Hard by a half-length in a lifetime-best 1:49.4 in the $160,000 Colts and Geldings Pace. Rockin The Gates was third.

Rockin The Aces, driven by Brian Sears and trained by Robert Cleary, went a perfect second-over trip around the far turn, getting a perfect tow from the first-over favorite, before ducking inside late to record the score. The gelded son of Rock N Roll Heaven -Mattaroni won for the fourth time in nine lifetime outings. His earnings stand at $176,278.

Rockin The Aces

Chalk players were no doubt nervous in the early going but Play Trix On Me lived up to his 1-9 post-time odds promise in taking the $128,000 Colts and Geldings Trot.

"That's not what I expected," said winning trainer Toscano of her prized pupil's trip. "Last year, he was much the best in this division, so he was winning on the front end. It's important for him to go both ways. He is learning well."

Play Trix On Me, who is now a two-time NJSS champion, was pushed extremely wide into the first turn and had to take back to fifth at the quarter before driver Scott Zeron moved the son of Trixton -Lima Playmate to the outside at the three-eighths to start his march toward the leaders.

'Trix' was still 2½ lengths behind leader Toccoa Falls at three-quarters, but once straightened away in the stretch, it was no match, as Play Trix On Me stormed home to record a three-quarter-length win in 1:53.3. Jula Trix Treasure rallied for second with AP Hall Of Trix grabbing the show dough.

Play Trix On Me paid $2.20 to win while winning for the seventh time in nine lifetime starts. His bankroll now stands at $204,850.

Play Trix On Me

A LITTLE MORE: The Meadowlands welcomed back fans into the track for the first time since the coronavirus shutdown, with the grandstand available to 25 percent capacity. Many others watched and wagered on the races outdoors. ... Volatile weather, which saw lightning strikes close by, caused a lengthy delay before the third race, which made it necessary to move quickly from post parade to race for the rest of the night, causing handle numbers to suffer. The total wager of $2,451,141 ended the Big M's streak of 15 straight racing programs with at least $2.5 million in action. ... The night got off to a big start as a season's-best $98,037 was poured into the 20-cent Pick-5 pool. ... Racing resumes Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations