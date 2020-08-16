Day At The Track

Time To Dance waltzes into Gold Cup

02:27 PM 16 Aug 2020 NZST
Standardbred Canada reports that the 8-5 favourite, Time To Dance delivered in the $12,500 first trial for the Guardian Gold Cup & Saucer on Saturday (Aug. 15) at Charlottetown Driving Park.

Trainer-driver Marc Campbell grabbed control of the race with Time To Dance past a :27.2 first quarter but yielded for the pocket into the stretch first time as Simple Kinda Man rushed for the lead before a :54.3 half. Screen Test, tracking that move, then raced uncovered up the backstretch and drew alongside Simple Kinda Man by three-quarters in 1:23.1.

Into the stretch Simple Kinda Man clung to a slim lead while Screen Test continued to dig into the pacesetter to the outside. Time To Dance found room through the passing lane and dove inside, sliding by Screen Test and Simple Kinda Man to win by two lengths in 1:52.4. Father Of the Year also qualified for the final, finishing fourth.

A four-year-old gelding by A Rocknroll DanceTime To Dance won his sixth race from 18 starts this season and his 13th from 47 overall, earning $82,863. Brent Campbell and Matthew McDonald own the $5.40 winner.

To view Saturday's harness racing results, click on the following link: Saturday Results - Charlottetown Driving Park.

From Standardbred Canada

