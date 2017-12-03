Kincsem Park Winter Classics

December 2, 2017 - The Kincsem Park Saturday Winter Trots today featured the harness racing classic Baka Handicap raced over 4200 meters distance handicap for a 1.1Huf million purse. Victory went to Timiko (5m What A Man -Gesa- Rendronok ) reined by trainer Kalman Papp and timed in 1.26.1kr. Timiko scored his second straight win and his second on 44 career starts, that’s right, previously 42 winless outings.

He was the only non-handicapped starter too, Second went to 40 meter penalized Renoir Lag (7g Guccione Jet -Ivry OM- Coktail Jet ) and the 40 meter handicapped Onze de Mayo (9m Buvetier d’Aunou -Carioca Oaks- Cezio Josselyn ) was third, the latter paid imports from Italy.

Timiko is shown below at the line. What A Man is a son of Conway Hall -Kirin Lobell that raced with success in SWE and HU earning a 1.11.6kr record. His dam is by Speedy Crown from the legendary Killbiuck Mary.

The 1.2Huf million purse Oroshazo Varos Nagydija (1960 meters distance handicap) saw open class trotters line up for a start and the 1.20.7kr timed winner was Victory Knick (5g Cantab Hall -Lapponia Knick- Lindy’s Crown ) with trainer Emil Csordas aboard. His 20 meter penalized stablemate Millondollar Lux (11m Ganymede -Dadaumpa Jet- Supergill ) took second with Emese Vezer driving. Third was Unique Vil (4m Conway Hall -Deborah Bi- Park Avenue Joe ) handled by Ferenc Nagy II.

Other interesting program winners were Zaffiri (2f Naglo -Chemise Cobra- Atlas Fighter L ) in 1 500,000Huf purse two year old event raced over 1900 meters autostart. Sandor Varga teamed the Balazs Juhasz trainee. Uran Lady (4f Maximus Lindy -Vas Lady- Endless Sands ) won the Horvat Dezzsu Memorial raced over 1900 meters for the 400,000Huf purse. The winner was timed in 1.17.5kr. Livi Kickoff (5f Sand Vic ) and Passion Grif (8g Varenne ) trailed Uran Lady home.

Thomas H. Hicks



