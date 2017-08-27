Sensational Timoko now has €5,006,731 banked

August 26, 2017 - The gallant veteran Timoko (10m Imoko -Kiss Me Coulonces) was parked every step from post seven (by Dante Boko) but inched to the front in mid-stretch for Bjorn Goop to win the Gr. II Grand Prix Departement Alphes-Martimes (purse €180,000, 1609 meters autostart – one mile, 11 starters).

This was the Cagnes-sur-Mer featured race and Timoko attracted a huge crowd as he recorded victory 36 in 101 starts now for €5,006,731 in career earnings.

Richard Westerink trains and owns Timoko that Paul Van Klavern bred.

Billie de Montfort (6f Jasmin de Flore -Quismy de Montfort) rallied for second driven by David Thomain for trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Philippe Dauphin. Bocage d’Ortige (6m Mirage de Goutier -Providence D’Ortige) was third for trainer/driver Nicolas Ensch. Dante Boko and Diadora BR were fourth and fifth respectively.

Earlier in the week Timoko was on-hand to meet the racing fans at Cagnes-sur-Mer and promote today’s superb program.

http://www.pmu.fr/turf/live-et-replay/?num-reunion=5&num-course=5&date-fr=26082017

Thomas H. Hicks