Timoteo wins Api Dij at Kincsem Park

Saturday’s Kincsem Park harness racing featured Api Dij (purse 600,000Huf, 1800 meters autostart) went to 2/1 Timoteo (5m Abano As -Ghirlanda Aas), shown below, timed in 1.18.4kr and reined by trainer Veljko Mazsity. The Italian bred winner (bred by Diamond Srl, Padova) bested Henrik Ibsen AT (5m Worship ) with Tibor Hajnal up and third finishing Ubu Kiraly (4m Vioxx SR ) driven by Lajos Marton.

The undercard included the Viragos Dij (purse 400,000Huf, 2400 meters autostart) and 1.4/1 Longines (3f Conway Hall -Kentucky Love Song- Valley Victor ) scored for driver Gyorgy Horvath, trainer Imre Fazekas and owner Pimri i. Race time was 1.20.2kr for the winner, now with two straight in HU after import. Une Dame (4f Vioxx SR ) and Lajor Marton was second and third was Kelvin AT (4m Even Better Odds ) for Tibor Hajnal.

Thomas H. Hicks