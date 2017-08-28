Lease Ness Monster captures feature

Lease Ness Monster (Mike Merton) wins second straight Tioga Downs Fillies and Mare Open ($12,000) on Friday night (June 2). Lease Ness Monster who is owned by Matt and David Waltz while trained by Patti Harmon would take the lead after the first-quarter. The 6 year-old Lease On Life Mare would get challenged in the stretch by Saratoga shipper Little Santamonica (Aaron Byron). Pressured the whole way in the stretch Lease Ness Monster ($3.50) would gut out the victory by a half length in 1:51.3. Finishing Second was Little Santamonica and getting third Betabcool N (Greg Merton)

John Horne for Tioga Downs

After the first month of racing. Mike Simons leads all drivers with 21 wins coming in to the night. Simons, who was the 2015 track champion and the runner-up a year ago has a firm grip on the lead early. Jimmy Taggart Jr. is currently second nine wins behind Simons with 12. Rick Dane Jr of Port Jervis New York has had a great start to the season as well with 11 wins. Tom Jackson and Jim Marohn Jr. round out the top five with 10 wins.Dane Jr. has seven training wins as well. He is tied for second with Tony Dinges. Linda Toscano leads all trainers with eight wins. Two of Toscano's wins came last week in one race when her entry of Avatar J and Brian J finished in a dead heat. Mike Deter's, who was last year's training champion is fourth with six wins.Tioga Downs returns Saturday with a 10 race card starting at 6:50pm