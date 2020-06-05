Day At The Track

Tioga Downs live racing set to open

12:07 PM 05 Jun 2020 NZST
Mike Deters, harness racing
Leading trainer Mike Deters return to defend their titles
Fred Brown Photo

Tioga Downs will begin their 15th season of live harness racing with a 12 race card without fans on Sunday (June 7), with a post time of 4:00 p.m.

The five-eighths mile track from Nichols, NY will race on Sundays and Mondays at 4 p.m. in June. They will also race on Tuesday (June 23) and Tuesday (June 30) with a 4 p.m. post time as well. In July and August they will be racing every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Post time for Friday and Saturday will be at 6:15 p.m. with a 1:00 p.m. starting time for Sundays. In September Tioga Downs will race Fridays and Saturdays using a 6:15 p.m. post time with the exception of closing night Saturday (September 19) starting at 4 p.m. Their will be a special Labor Day performance on Monday (September 7) starting at 1 p.m.

Tioga Downs will once again be the home to some of the best harness horses in the country.

Tioga will feature the Roll With Joe Open Pace, the Artiscape Open Mare Pace, Joie De Vie Open Mare Trot, Crawford Farms Open Trot, the Empire Breeders Classic for pacers as well as a leg of The Graduate Series for 4-year-old pacers.

2019 leading driver Wally Hennessey and leading trainer Mike Deters return to defend their titles.

For more information go to www.tiogadowns .com

John Horne for Tioga Downs

05-Jun-2020 12:06 PM NZST
Includes Video
Includes Video
