Courtly Choice sets track record at Tioga

Courtly Choice (David Miller) won the Empire Breeders Classic (EBC) final ($272,025) in a track record for 3-year-old colts of 1:48.3. It was just one of many big races at Tioga Down on Sunday afternoon (August 19).

Courtly Choice ($2.80) would pass Hitman Hill (Brett Miller) and lead to the first quarter in :26.4. He guided them to the half in :54.4, with a pretty sharp :28 second quarter. As they reached the backstretch, the second choice in the betting, American History (Yannick Gingras) went first-over from third and applied pressure.

Courtly Choice led them to three-quarters in 1:21.1, using a :26,2 backside quarter. As they rolled around the far turn the race was still up for grabs. As they reached the top of the stretch, Miller asked for more and he responded winning it easily in 1:48.3. American History had to settle for second best on the day, Real Surreal (Cory Callahan) came up to get third money.

Courtly Choice is a 3-year-colt by Art Major. Trained by Blake Macintosh for owners Hutt Racing Stable, Mac & Heim Stables, Daniel Plouffe, and Touch Stone Farms. The winner of the Meadowlands Pace, won for the eight time in eleven starts this season. It was career win number 10.

Youaremycandygirl (Yannick Gingras) too sweet for the field in the EBC final ($270,425) for sophomore pacing fillies.

Youaremycandy ($2.20) went to the lead going to a first quarter of :27.3 and taking them to a :56.3 halfway mark. I'm Trigger Happy (Jim Marohn Jr.) was still close as they hit three-quarters in 1:23.2. Owned by William Donovan and trained by Ron Burke, Youaremycandygirl found another gear and left them all in her dust gliding home and hitting the mile in 1:50.4. Alexis Faith (Jim Morrill Jr.) came up and finished second. I'm Trigger Happy settled for third.

Youaremycandygirl is a 3-year-old filly by American Ideal. It was her sixth win this season and the 15th victory of her career.

In the most exciting race of the day, Western Fame (Andrew McCarthy) charges late to shock the field in Roll With Joe open pace for a purse of $143,000.

Rockin Ron (Yannick Gingras) went to the front leading them to a first quarter in :26.4 and the half in :54.4. All Bets Off (Matt Kakaley) went first over to engage Rockin Ron on the back stretch. They hit the three-quarter mark at 1:21.1. The two raced as a tandem all the way around the final turn.

Dealt A Winner (David Miller) went three-wide at the top of the stretch. Western Fame ($32.20) came from last at the top of the stretch going four wide. Owned by Brittany Farms and trained by Jimmy Takter, he flew down the stretch and just got by Dealt A Winner to win in a lifetime best of 1:48.4. Dealt A Winner settled for second best losing by just a head. Rockin Ron held on to finish third.

Western Fame is a 5-year-old horse by Western Ideal. It was his fifth win this year and the 15th time he has stepped into the winner's circle in his career.

Shartin N (Tim Tetrick) wins the Artscape ($161,000) open mares pace.

Caviart Ally (Andrew McCarthy) took them to a first quarter in :26.2. Shartin N ($3.30) went first-over from fourth and took over the lead as they went by the stands for the first time. Trained by Jim King Jr. for owners Richard Poillucci and Jo Ann Looney-King, she put up all the rest of the fractions (:54.2, 1:22.2, 1:50.0). Caviart Ally came out the pocket to put up a late challenge but had to settle for second money. Apple Bottom Jeans (Jim Marohn Jr.) took third place.

Shartin N is a 5-year-old mare by Tintin In America. It was her 14th win in 18 starts this season. She now owns 21 career victories.

Ice Attraction (Yannick Gingras) wins the first division of the Ms Versatilty ($30,000) in leg #3.

Ice Attraction ($3.40) went right to the front and controlled all the fractions (:28.2, :57.3, 1:25.0, 1:53.2).

Owned by Little E LLC, D. Sipple, Mal and Janet Burroughs and trainer Ake Svanstedt, she was followed by pocket sitter Pink Pistol (Tim Tetrick). Pink Pistol popped the pocket and gave everything she had but fell just short to finish second. Barn Bella (Trond Smedshammer) was third best.

Ice Attraction is a 4-year-old mare by Muscle Hill. It was her first win this season and her 10th career victory.

Broadway Donna (David Miller) easy winner in the second division of the Ms Versatilty ($30,000).

Broadway Donna ($2.90) went to the front and led the field gate-to-wire (:27.1, :56.4, 1:24.2, 1:52.1). Owned by Fashion Farms LLC. and trained by Jim Campbell, she shook off the late pressure by second place finisher NF Happenstance (Jack Parker Jr.) to secure the win. Celebrity Ruth (Trond Smedshammer) was third best.

Broadway Donna is a 5-year-old mare by Donato Hanover. It was her fourth win this year and her 21st career victory.

