Dream Together shocks field at Tioga

Will Take Charge and driver Tim Tetrick set track record at Tioga

Dream Together (#5) charges at the finish for the upset win in the Joie De Vie

Harness racing mare Dream Together (Bob McClure) charged late in the strech to steal the Joie De Vie ($141,000) at Tioga Downs on Sunday (August 12).

Ariana G (Tim Tetrick) put up the first quarter time of :26.4. Yannick Gingras then charged out from third with the big favorite Hannelore Hanover. She had to put a little extra effort to get by. She led them to the half in :55.4 and three-quarters in 1:24.1. As they reached the top of the stretch Ariana G tried to find racing room by found none.

Barn-mates Dream Together ($29.60) and Emoticon Hanover (Dan Dube) came flying down the stretch together. Both mares are owned by Determination and trained by Luc Blais. Both would duel late in the stretch with Dream Together getting the upper hand to win in 1:53.1.

Emoticon Hanover, who set a world record in this race a year ago, settled for second best. Hannelore Hanover hung on for third.

Dream Together is a 4-year-old mare by Muscle Hill. She got a major upset victory for the second week in a row. She used late speed to win the Steele Memorial last week at the Meadowlands as well . It was her third win this season and 11th career victory.

Will Take Charge (Tim Tetrick) sets track record in the Crawford Open Trot ($186,000).

I Know My Chip (Jim Marohn Jr.) led the field to a first quarter of :27.1. Will Take Charge ($3.50) brushed by as they went by the stands for the first time. He would lead them to a half in :56.1. He increased his lead on the back stretch. He hit three-quarters in 1:23.3.

Owned Mac T Nichol and trained by Jeffrey Gillis, once he reached the top of the stretch, everyone knew the race was over. He cruised home in a last quarter of :27.4 and set the track record for aged geldings with a time of 1:51.2. I Know My Chip followed to finish second. JL Cruze (Brett Miller) was third best.

Will Take Charge is a 5-year-old gelding by Kadabra. He won for the eighth time this season and he captured career victory number 20.

Favorites, Alexis Faith (Jim Morrill jr.) and Youaremycandygirl (Yannick Gingras) won Empire Breeders Classic (EBC) eliminations for 3-year-old pacing fillies.

In the first EBC elimination, Ms Cheesman (John MacDonald) led to the first quarter in :27.0. Then Alexis Faith ($2.80) charged by to take over, hitting the half in :56.0 and three-quarters in 1:23.3. Trained by Casie Coleman for owners West Wins Stable, Jim Fielding, Robert Darrow, and Kevin McKinlay, she held off a late run by Pueblo Blue Chip (Yannick Gingras) to win in 1:52.0.

Second Place finisher Pueblo Blue Chip, third place finisher Painted Lady (Tim Tetrick), and fourth place finisher Ms Cheeseman, all qualified for next weeks final.

Alexis Faith is a 3-year-old filly by American Ideal. It was her third win this season and ninth win in her career.

In the second EBC elimination, I'm Trigger Happy (Jim Marohn Jr.) charged out to lead to a first quarter in :27.1.

Youaremycandygirl ($2.10) was fourth after the first quarter. Gingras said go and she flew by before the second turn.

Owned by W J Donovan, and trained by Ron Burke, she then controlled all the rest of the fractions (:56.2, 1:23.2, 1:51.0). In the order that finished after Youaremycandygirl is the rest of the qualifiers, I'm Trigger Happy, Believe In Me (David Miller), Solitary (Andy Miller), Majorette Angie (Drew Monti).

Youaremycandygirl is a 3-year-old filly by American Ideal. She won for the fifth time this season and for the 14th time in her career.

Here is the starting order for the EBC final for pacing fillies for an estimated $250,000 next week. (1) Alexis Faith, (2) Majorette Angie, (3) Solitary, (4) Pueblo Blue Chip, (5) I'm Trigger Happy, (6) Youaremycandygirl, (7) Painted Lady, (8) Believe In Me, (9) Ms Cheesman.

American History (Yannick Gingras) and Courtly Choice (David Miller) won EBC eliminations on the boys side for 3-year-old pacers.

In the first elimination for pacing colts and geldings, Hitman Hill (Brett Miller) went to the front and controlled all the early fractions (:28.1, :57.2, 1:23.4).

Trained by Tony Alagna for owners Brittany Farms LLC, Marvin Katz, and American History Racing, American History ($3.30) made his move just before the three-quarters. He took over at the top of the stretch and won in 1:51.1.

Here are the rest of the qualifiers in the order then finished starting with the second place, Hitman Hill, Heavenly Sound (Jim Marohn Jr.), Ghost Dance (Scott Zeron).

American History is a 3-year-old colt by American Ideal. It was win number four this season. He now has seven career victories.

In the second EBC elimination, Ideal Feeling (Tim Tetrick) went to a first quarter lead in :27.0.

Courtly Choice ($2.20) buzzed by and never looked back, covering all the rest of the fractions (:55.0, 1:21.2, 1:49.0). Trained by Blake Macintosh for owners Hutt Racing Stable, Mac&Heim Stables, Daniel Plouffe, and Touch Stone Farms, he was followed by the rest of the qualifiers in the order they finished. Ideal Feeling, Real Surreal (Jame MacDonald), Keystone Tenacious (Mark MacDonald), Mach N Cheese (Jim Marohn Jr.).

Courtly Choice is 3-year-old colt by Art Major. It was his seventh win this season and ninth career victory.

Here is the starting order for the estimated $250,000 EBC final for 3-year-old colts and geldings. (1) Heavenly Sound, (2) Keystone Tenacious, (3) American History, (4) Mac N Cheese, (5) Courtly Choice, (6) Hitman Hill, (7) Ideal Feeling, (8) Ghost Dance, (9) Real Surreal. It will be run next Sunday (August 19).

Live racing returns to Tioga Downs on Friday (August 17) at 6:15 p.m.

For more information go to www.tiogadowns.com