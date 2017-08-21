Son of Rock N Roll Heaven wins Classic

Heaven's Gait wins in 1:49.2. He wins for the fifth straight time.

Heaven's Gait (David Miller) would win the Empire Breeders Classic (EBC) on Sunday (August 20) with a purse of $263,100 for harness racing sophomore pacing Colts & Geldings at Tioga Downs.

Two track records, beautiful weather, and big long shot made it a perfect day of racing at the five-eighths oval in Nichols, NY.

In the EBC for 3 year-old colts and geldings, it was In A SIngle Bound (Billy Dobson) who would take charge with a first quarter in :27.4, and a half in :55.4. Funknwaffles (Corey Callahan) would battle and take the lead to the three-quarter mark in 1:21.4.

Heaven's Gait ( Rock N Roll Heaven ) would watch this speed duel from the third. Owned by John Cummins and trained by Nicholas Devita, the 3 year-old colt would charge down the stretch like he was shot out of a cannon.

Heaven's Gait ($4.50), would win in 1:49.2. He would win for the fifth straight time. Miso Fast (Matt Kakaley) would fire late to finish second. Music Is Art (Tim Tetrick) came up late to finish third.

In the EBC final ($257,850) for sophomore pacing fillies, it was big long shot Obvious Blue Chip (Scott Zeron), who was victorious.

Tequilla Monday (Brian Sears), would put up all the early fractions, :26.3, :54.4, 1:22.3.

Clear Idea (Mark MacDonald) would put on pressure during the whole race. He was parked almost the whole way and would take the lead at the top of the stretch.

Obvious Blue Chip ( Roll With Joe ), who is owned by NLG Racing Stable with Stephen Klunowski and trained by Mark Steacy, would take advantage of a second over trip. The 3 year-old filly blew right by Clear Idea (second) to win in a lifetime best of 1:50.2. Third place went to Ameriway (Corey Callahan).

Obvious Blue Chip ($57.50), would win for fourth time this season and the fifth of her career.

Dealt A Winner (David Miller) shocked the field to win the Roll With Joe ($163,000), with a track record for aged geldings at 1:47.4..

Sunfire Blue Chip (Mark MacDonald) would hit the first quarter in :26.1. Rockin Ron (Yannick Gingras) would then continue the fast pace hitting the half in :54.1 and three-quarters in 1:20.4.

Dealt A Winner ( Cam's Card Shark ) would follow Wakizashi Hanover (Tim Tetrick) with a second over trip.

Dealt A Winner ($72.50), who is owned by Jeffrey Snyder and trained by Mark Silva, would go three wide at the top of the stretch flying to the lead and tack record. He would fall short of the world record for aged gelding pacers for a five-eighths mile track by one-fifth of a second. The 5 year-old would win for the 13th time in his career.

Rockin Ron hung on for second with Sunfire Blue Chip getting third.

Pasithea Face S (Tim Tetrick) would win the third leg of the Ms Versatility ($40,000) setting a new track record for all trotters in 150.4.

Oho Diamond (Brett Miller) would lead into the first quarter in :27.1. Pasithea Face S ( Muscle Hill ) would take over as they went by the stands for the first time. She would follow with times of :55.1, 1:23.4, 1:50.4.

Pasithea Face S ($3.40) didn't have it easy though. She battled the first over PL Hill (Corey Callahan) all the way from the three-quarter mark and holding on by a quarter-length. PL Hill ( Kadabra ) finished second with entry mate Oho Diamond (Ken Warkentin) getting third.

Pasithea Face S is Owned by Courant Inc. and trained by Jimmy Takter. She won for the fifth time this season getting a new lifetime mark. She was just one-fifth of a second off the world record for aged mares for a five-eighths mile track.

Live racing returns to Tioga Downs on Monday (August 21) post time for the 10 race card begins at 6:50 p.m.

John Horne for Tioga Downs