Impressive Sire Stakes victories at Tioga

Paprike Blue Chip (Jim Morrill Jr) and Hitman Hill (Brett Miller) would each get impressive New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) victories for harness racing freshman colts and gelding pacers at Tioga Downs on Saturday (September 9).

Paprike Blue Chip ( Roll With Joe - Bliss N Vinegar) would set a track record for 2 year-old geldings in the first division of NYSS ($56,500).

Rock Lights (Jim Devaux) would carve out all the early fractions :26.4, :54.4, 1:22.4. Paprike Blue Chip ($3.40) would go from fourth at three-quarters to first by two lengths at the top of the stretch. Owned by Harmony Oaks Racing Stable, Crawford Farms Racing, and VIP Internet Racing Stable, the John Buetenshoen trained 2 year-old gelding would fly in the stretch to set the Tioga Downs track record in 1:50.0.

Silver Arrow would charge up late to finish second. Keystone Tenacious (Mickey McNichol) finished third.

For Paprike Blue Chip it was his fourth win in nine starts including three legs of the NYSS.

Undefeated Hitman Hill ( American Ideal - Fox Valley Shaker) would take the second division of the NYSS ($55,500).

Casual Cool (Mike Simons) would lead them all to the first quarter in :26.2. Hitman Hill would grab the lead as the went by the stands for the first time. Jersey Jim (Jim Devaux) would challenge and go by just before hitting the half in :54.3 and would lead going to three-quarters in 1:23.1.

Hitman Hill ($2.20) who is owned by Tom Hill with Northfork Racing Stable and trained by Chris Oakes, then jumped out of the pocket and took the lead at the top of the stretch but he wasn't home free yet. Casual Cool, Topville Olympian (Jim Morrill Jr.), and My Delight (Fern Paquet Jr.) all came charging at him.

Hit Man Hill dug down deep and hung on for his fifth straight including four straight legs of the NYSS. He covered the mile in 1:52.1.

Topville Olympian finished second with Casual cool taking third.

Tioga Downs returns to live racing on Friday (September 15) for their last weekend of the season.

John Horne for Tioga Downs