Youaremycandygirl sweet in NYSS at Tioga

The 2017 2-year-old filly pacer of the year, Youaremycandygirl (Yannick Gingras), rebounded from a sixth place finish in her 2018 debut last week to win a leg of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for 3-year-old pacing fillies at Tioga Downs on Sunday (June 3).

She won the third division of three divisions that ran Sunday afternoon. All three divisions competed for a purse of $40,600.

Youaremycandygirl ($2.90) controlled the race from the start. She went to the first quarter in :27.4. Painted Lady (Scott Zeron) was content to follow her with a pocket trip. Youaremycandygirl led them to the half in :57.0 and three-quarters in 1:23.4.

Painted Lady popped the pocket at the top of the stretch and pressured the leader. Gingras asked Youaremycandygirl for more in the stretch and she responded to win in 1:51.1. Painted Lady settled for second. Solitary (Marcus Miller) finished third.

Youaremycandygirl is a 3-year-old filly by American Ideal. She is owned by W J Donovan and trained by Ron Burke. She is now one for two as a sophomore filly. She now has 10 wins in her career in just 13 starts.

Tell Me A Joke (Jim Morrill Jr.) held on to win the the first division of the NYSS.

Tell Me A Joke ($12.80) went right to the lead. The betting favorite I'm Trigger Happy (Scott Zeron) tried to challenge for the lead but backed off and settle for the pocket trip. Tell Me A Joke controlled all the fractions (:28.0, :57.1, 1:24.3, 1:53.2).

As they reached the end of the backstretch Newsday (Jim Marohn Jr.) pressured Tell Me A Joke all the way around the final turn.

As they reached the stretch I'm Trigger Happy was trapped in the pocket. She squeezed into an opening on the inside but it was too late and she had to settle for second. Jewels Forreal (Matt Kakaley) charged late and fininished third.

Tell Me A Joke is a 3-year-old filly by Art Major. She is owned by H A Taylor, S J Taylor and Blue Chip Bloodstock Inc. Trained by Gareth Dowse, it was her third career win. All her wins have come as a 3-year-old.

Ubettergo Go (Mark MacDonald) very impressive in the second division of the NYSS.

Ubettergo Go ($4.90) took the sophomore fillies in to the first quarter in :26.4. Hurrikane Shorty (Jim Marohn Jr.) followed in the pocket. After hitting the half in :55.1. Pelican Blue Chip (Jim Morrill Jr.) took up the chase first over and was second after Ubettergo Go hit three-quarters in 1:22.0.

As they hit the top of the stretch it looked like the only one with a chance to beat Ubettergo Go was Wisdom Tree (Scott Zeron). MacDonald said go and Ubettergo Go simply flew in the stretch winning going away in an eye-popping career best time of 1:50.0. Wisdom Tree was second and Pelican Blue Chip held on for third.

Ubettergo Go is a 3-year-old filly by Art Major. Owned Tony Basile, Reginald Pettipas, Ozzie Mackay and trainer Blake Macintosh, it was her second win this year and career victory number five.

