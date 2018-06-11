Unbeaten Filibuster Hanover takes Graduate

Miso Fast and driver Tim Tetrick hold off Western Joe (Scott Zeron) at the wire

Filibuster Hanover remained unbeaten in 2018 with his fifth straight win.

Fillibuster Hanover (Yannick Gingras) won the first division of The Graduate Series for 4-year-old pacers at Tioga Downs on Sunday afternoon (June 10).

Tioga Downs hosted three divisions of The Graduate Series for 4-year-old pacers and two divisions for trotters. All five raced for a purse of $50,000. Also on hand were three divisions of New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for sophomore pacing colts and geldings.

Fillibuster Honover ($2.50) went right to the lead and carved out all the fractions (:27.4, :56.3, 1:24.0, 1:50.3.

Funknwaffles (Corey Callahan) went first-over and was within a nose and look like he might get by. Filibuster Hanover had other ideas. He dug in and withheld the challenge to score the victory. Funknwaffes settled for second. Bloodline (Tim Tetrick) followed in the pocket the whole way and finished third.

Unbeaten this year, Filibuster Hanover is a 4-year-old gelding by Somebeachsomewhere. He is owned by Burke Racing Stable, Weaver Bruscemi, J Di Scala Jr and J & T Silva Stables. Ron Burke trained him to his fifth win in five starts in 2018. It was career win number 12.

Miso Fast (Tim Tetrick) holds off late rush by Western Joe (Scott Zeron) to capture the second division of The Graduate Series for pacers.

Miso Fast ($3.10) went to the lead and was first at every pole (:27.0, :53.4, 1:21.0, 1:49.2). Boogie Shuffle (David Miller) went three-wide around the last turn to pressure Miso Fast.

Miso Fast responded and opened up by two lengths in mid-stretch. Western Joe followed in the pocket trip the whole way. He found an opening on the inside but fell just short and had to settle for second. Rock N Tony (Matt Kakaley) came up to finish third.

Miso Fast is a 4-year-old horse by Roll With Joe. Owned by Winchester Baye Acres LLC and trained by Virgil Morgan Jr. He won for the third time this season and notched career victory number 10.

Highalator (David Miller) impressive in gate-to wire win in the third division for pacers.

Highalator ($3.80) charged out of the gate and never looked back. Owned by Joann Dombeck, Midsize Construction Inc., and trainer Jenny Bier, he owned all the fractions (:27.0, :55.3, 1:22.0, 1:49.0).

It was the fastest mile of the day. Donttellmeagain (Tim Tetrick) was second with Beckhams Z Tam (Ricky Macomber Jr.) finishing third.

Highalator is a 4-year-old horse by Somebeachsomewhere. It was win number six of the season and the 18th of his career.

Guardian Angel As (Tim Tetrick) uses his wings to win the first division of The Graduate Series for 4-year-old trotters.

Fraser Ridge (Dave Miller) laid down the early fractions (:28.0, :56.2, 1:24.0).

After the favorite Yes Mickey (Andrew McCarthy) went on a break, Guardian Angel As ($5.90) went three-wide at the top of the stretch and flew by to win in a lifetime best mark of 1:52.4. Lord Cromwell (Jim Marohn Jr.) finished second with Fraser Ridge hanging on for third.

Guardian Angel As is a 4-year-old horse by Archangel He is owned by Acl Stuteri Ab and Kjell Johansson while trained by Annette Lorentzon. He is two for two as a 4-year-old. It was career win number 11.

Moonshiner Hanover (David Miller) gets big upset victory in the second division for trotters.

Top Flight Angel (Andy Miller) put up all the early fractions (:28.0, :57.2 1:25.1).

Moonshiner Hanover ($51.50) stayed patiently in the pocket until he got an opening at the top of the stretch. He blew by to win in a career best time of 1:53.1. Bill's Man (Corey Callahan) charged late to finish second. Top Flight Angel was third.

Moonshiner Hanover is a 4-year-old horse by Andover Hall. Owned by Synerco Ventures, Bill Maines and trainer Christopher Beaver, he won for the third time this season. It was career victory number seven.

Springsteen (David Miller) is the boss in the first division of the NYSS ($40,600) for sophomore colts and geldings.

Real Surreal (Scott Zeron) led all the way through three-quarters (:27.3, :56.2, 1:23.0).

Springsteen ($3.80), who is owned by Allard Racing, B. Soulsby, A. Weisenberg, and K. SIngh, while trained by Rene Allard, went first-over from fourth and battled Real Surreal (second) all the way down the stretch to win in 1:51.0. I Soar Him First (Jason Bartlett) was third.

Springsteen is a 3-year-old colt by Rock N Roll Heaven. It was his first win in 2018. He secured his fourth career victory.

Heavenly Sound (Andrew McCarthy) wins the second division for the NYSS 3-year-old pacing colts and geldings ($39,900).

After Ostro Hanover led them to the first quarter in :26.4, Trump Nation (Jason Bartlett) took over before hitting the half in :55.3.

Heavenly Sound ($22.00) went first-over after after the halfway point. Heavenly Sound and Trump Nation battled back and forth around the final turn. Owned by M&M Racing LLC., and trained by Bruce Saunders, Heavenly Sound shook loose in the stretch and held off a late charge by second place finisher Ideal Feeling (Tim Tetrick) to win in 1:50.4. Trump Nation ended up finishing third.

Heavenly Sound is a 3-year-old colt by Rock N Roll Heaven. It was his fourth win this season and career victory number six.

Keystone Tenacious (Mark MacDonald) was a gate-to-wire winner in the last division for NYSS pacers ($39,900).

Owned by the Patricia Stable with Lawrence Thomases and trained by Paul Kelley, Keystone Tenacious ($7.30) put down all the fractions (:27.2, :57.1, 1:24.2, 1:52.1). My Delight (Marcus Miller) finished second. Twin B Tuffenuff was third.

Keystone Tenacious is a 3-year-old colt by So Surreal. It was win number two this year and he won for the third time in his career.

Tioga Downs returns to live racing on Friday (June 15) with a post time of 6:15.

For more information go to www.tiogadowns.com