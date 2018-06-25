Atlanta sets track record in NYSS

2018 Scholarship Race winners: Paxton Jobson of Newark Valley and driver Jim Meittinis finished first with Prairie Midnight. Angel Keppler of Owego and driver Tony Dinges finished second with Stick With Cramer. Sarah Kasson of Vestal and driver Lou Gine

Tribute To Seven and driver Scott Zeron nip Lucky Ava at the wire

Atlanta (Scott Zeron) adds the Tioga Downs 3-year-old trotting track record to her resume as she was impressive going gate-to-wire in the second division of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) to win in 1:52.1. Scott Zeron swept the three divisions of the NYSS for 3-year-old trotting fillies. All three races ran for a purse of $40,600. Harness racing driver Zeron had six wins total on the day.

In the second division of the NYSS Atlanta ($2.10) charged out of the seventh post position and as expected Plunge Blue Chip (Ake Svanstedt) followed in the pocket. Atlanta hit every pole first (:27.4, :57.0, 1:25.0, 1:52.1).

Plunge Blue Chip came out of the pocket to make a run at Atlanta just before three-quarters. Atlanta could feel the pressure and turned it up a notch. Once she hit the stretch nobody was going to catch her.

She now holds the track record for all 3-year-old trotters at Tioga, winning in 1:52.1. Plunge Blue Chip easily finished second. Lima Novelty (Jim Morrill Jr.) finished a distant third.

Trained by Rick Zeron for owners Holland Racing Stable, Howard Taylor, and Bradley Grant, the 3-year-old by Chapter Seven is now four for four as a sophomore filly. It was her eighth career win.

Tribute To Seven (Scott Zeron) uses a late run to win the first division of the NYSS.

The favorite Lucky Ava (Ake Svanstedt) went to the front and laid down all the early fractions (:28.4, :59.0, 1:27.1).

Tribute To Seven ($9.50) went first over before the three quarter mark. Owned by Richard Gutnick and trained by Linda Toscano, she would battle second place finisher Lucky Ava, all the way down the stretch winning by a neck in 1:55.2. Getting third money was Perfect Summer K (Jason Bartlett).

Tribute To Seven is a 3-year-old filly by Chapter Seven. She picked up her third win of the season and career.

Repentance (Scott Zeron) zoomed by in the stretch to capture the third division of the NYSS.

Fury Road (Ake Svanstedt) controlled all the early fractions (:28.2, :58.3, 1:26.3).

Repentance ($7.10) was second over around the final turn and used a sweeping three wide move in the stretch to win going away in 1:55.3. Golden Muscle (Jim Morrill Jr.) finished second with Fury Road holding on for third place.

Repentance is a 3-year-old filly by Chapter Seven. Owned by Diamond Creek Racing and trained by Linda Toscano, she won for the second time this season and the third time in her career.

Zeron also had wins with A Gift For You ($2.80), Ithinkthatsmine ($18.00), and Mikado Blue Chip $14.60.

Tioga Downs, the Southern Tier Harness Horsemen's Association, and the Harness Horse Breeders' of NYS joined together once again to host its Annual "Scholarship Race" for high school seniors. Paxton Jobson of Newark Valley and driver Jim Meittinis finished first with Prairie Midnight. Angel Keppler of Owego and driver Tony Dinges finished second with Stick With Cramer. Sarah Kasson of Vestal and driver Lou Ginesi finished third with College Major. Finishing fourth was Joshua Dolphin of Union Endicott and driver John Hallet with Jessica's Pride. Audra Jaye of Tioga Central and driver Vern Smith finished fifth with Candadian Chrome. All five students received a $1,700 scholarship. Before racing Tioga Downs honored horsemen that passed away over the winter and spring. Honored were Jim Perry, Dennis Payne, Paul Bernardo, Joe Juckas, Fred Cohen and Fred Monteleone.




