Day At The Track

Ble du Gers wins the Oslo Grand Prix

07:38 AM 15 Jun 2020 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Ble du Gers,Harness racing
Ble du Gers in full flight
ATG, Bjerke, Maharajah files/photos

Ble du Gers (9g Quinoa du Gers-Moorea-Baccarat du Pont), off at 10/1 odds, rallied off a fast pace to reel in the harness racing leaders to win the Tipster Oslo Grand Prix (purse to winner 350,000Nkr, 2100 meters autostart, eight starters) timed in a lightning quick 1.10.0kr (actual time 2:27.0), a new stake record (Nuncio established the previous 1.10.5kr record in 2016).

Owned in France by Ecurie J.M. Rancoule (trained there by Jean Michel Bazire) he was handled today by Per Oleg Midtfjeld and trained by Frode Hamre.

Ble du Gers won for the 22nd time in his 72 race career now for 9,500,188Nkr. He was away third and gapped off an early match race between Elian Web and last year’s winner Vitruvio (6m Adrian Chip-Tigre OM-Zebu) as their pilots Jorma Kontio and Bjorn Goop engaged in a death match.

Vitruvio held on for a distant third at 2.7/1. Second was the rallying Tsunami Diamant (6m Gustav Diamant-Glide Chip-Yankee Glide) off at 22.5/1 and reined by Jorgen Sjunnesson for trainer Paul Hagoort. Elian Web was unplaced at 3.4/1 odds.

Målfoto for løp 9 på bane BJ den 14.06.2020
Ble du Gers


                                                                                 - Per Oleg Midtfjeld

ATG, Bjerke, Maharajah files/photos

Thomas H. Hicks

 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Dancin Lou takes feature, Dunn wins four
15-Jun-2020 05:06 AM NZST
Three rich wagering opportunities in reopening
15-Jun-2020 04:06 AM NZST
Harrington Raceway 74th season starts
15-Jun-2020 04:06 AM NZST
3-year-old colts smoke in Sires Stakes
14-Jun-2020 16:06 PM NZST
$25,000 guaranteed pool Monday
14-Jun-2020 16:06 PM NZST
Pocono reopens with Qualifliers
14-Jun-2020 15:06 PM NZST
Beachy Dream gets bittersweet victory
14-Jun-2020 14:06 PM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News