Ble du Gers wins the Oslo Grand Prix

Ble du Gers (9g Quinoa du Gers -Moorea-Baccarat du Pont), off at 10/1 odds, rallied off a fast pace to reel in the harness racing leaders to win the Tipster Oslo Grand Prix (purse to winner 350,000Nkr, 2100 meters autostart, eight starters) timed in a lightning quick 1.10.0kr (actual time 2:27.0), a new stake record (Nuncio established the previous 1.10.5kr record in 2016).

Owned in France by Ecurie J.M. Rancoule (trained there by Jean Michel Bazire) he was handled today by Per Oleg Midtfjeld and trained by Frode Hamre.

Ble du Gers won for the 22nd time in his 72 race career now for 9,500,188Nkr. He was away third and gapped off an early match race between Elian Web and last year’s winner Vitruvio (6m Adrian Chip -Tigre OM-Zebu) as their pilots Jorma Kontio and Bjorn Goop engaged in a death match.

Vitruvio held on for a distant third at 2.7/1. Second was the rallying Tsunami Diamant (6m Gustav Diamant -Glide Chip-Yankee Glide) off at 22.5/1 and reined by Jorgen Sjunnesson for trainer Paul Hagoort. Elian Web was unplaced at 3.4/1 odds.



Ble du Gers



- Per Oleg Midtfjeld

ATG, Bjerke, Maharajah files/photos