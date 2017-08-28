Tito scores career best in NYSS at Batavia

Clive Bigsby now has five wins in seven starts this year and an impressive bank of $93,562

Batavia, NY---Two divisions of New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) 2-year-old trotting colts and geldings vying for $107,000 in purse money highlighted the Sunday afternoon (Aug. 27) harness racing card at Batavia Downs and a live crowd of 3,500 was on hand to watch the proceedings.

In the first $53,500 division, Tito (Andy Miller) left from post one and took an undisputed lead right off the gate. After going a moderate 1:01.3 to the half, the heavily favored My Lindy Winner (Jim Morrill Jr.) came first-up and delivered some moderate pressure to the front-runner. But Tito was up to the task and buzzed home in a quick :56.4 back-half to win easily by two-lengths in 1:58.2.

It was the first career win for Tito (7.20) and thus the time was a new lifetime mark. The time was also only one-fifth of a second off the track record for 2-year-old trotting colts.

Tito, who is by Muscle Mass out of Stonebridge Encore ( Angus Hall ), is owned by Anthony Lombardi, George Golemes and Louis Willinger and is trained by Erv Miller.

In the second $53,500 split, Clive Bigsby (Chris Lems) used the exact same game plan. After taking the lead from post one, Lems backed off the fractions to 1:01.2 while three horses broke behind him. He continued to grab leather up the backside with no challengers in sight and gave Clive Bigsby his head for the last quarter where he trotted home in :28.4 to an easy three-length win in 1:59.1.

The win puts him in a first place tie in points (200) with Fourth Dimension as the top horse in his NYSS division. Fourth Dimension did not enter this week's NYSS race.

Clive Bigsby ($3.10) now has five wins in seven starts this year and an impressive bank of $93,562. The progeny of Muscle Mass out of Northern Flare ( Angus Hall ) is owned by the Winters Racing Stable and George Ducharme, who also trains the colt.

There were also two $15,000 divisions of the Excelsior series on the card.

The first group was bested by Dewey Hava Winner ( Deweycheatumnhowe -Kosher Winner) who scored a half-length decision in 2:00.4 for trainer/driver Ray Schnittker. Dewey Hava Winner ($4.10) is owned by Eric Taddeo.

The second set went to If Not Why Not ( Muscle Mass -Amazing Grace) after a good late brush off a pocket-trip in 2:01.1 for Phil Fluet. If Not Why Not ($10.00) is owned by Michael Polansky and is trained by Dave Spagnola.

By Tim Bojarski, for Batavia Downs