Aigle Jenilou wins Q+ at Cagnes sur Mer

January 10, 2018 - Today’s Quinte+ was the Prix de la Cote d’Or (purse €46,000, 2925 meters, 18 starters) at Cagnes sur Mer on the seaside. 3.8/1 Aigle Jenilou (8g Prodigious -Queen Jenilou) scored for harness racing trainer/driver Louis Baudron, overcoming a 25 meters penalty. 29/1 Bamaro de la Gazo (7g Imoko ) was second for J.Ch. Feron and another 25 meter penalized performer landed third, this being 15/1 Ara d’Ostal for Y-A Briand. 97/1 Auteur Compositeur and 2.7/1 Canyan Castelets completed the top five.

Last Saturday action returned to Madiina Martinque for its first 2018 program on the turf. The Prix de la Societe de Madinina (purse €5,000, 2600 meters) went to 1.25.1kr timed Bavorois du Varlet (7g Laetenter Diem -Hera du Varlet) for his owner/trainer/driver J-L. Langeron. The winner recorded his first victory at Martinique in his initial start after being winless in 2017. The Prix Claude Cayol (purse €5,000, 2600 meters) went to 1.23.1kr clocked Vlatou des Salines (9g Magnificent Rodney -Griffe des Salines), overcoming a 50 meter handicap, and reined by J-L Langeron. This winner recorded his six score in 017-18 combined. Titan Pierji (11g Jardy -Kora Pierji) was second for Christophe Moise, also overcoming the 50 meter penalty.

This coming weekend action returns to Paris-Vincennes and the January 13th card features two groupe contests including the Gr. II Prix Maurice de Gheest for three year olds.

Black Jack From Wins at Vincennes

January 9, 2018 - The January 9th Quinte+ Prix Limousin (purse €65,000, 2850 meters,) at Paris-Vincennes went to 1.14.6kr timed Black Jack From (7g Scipion des Goutier -Off Key) at 6/1 and reined by Eric Raffin for owner/trainer Guillaume Gillot. Vixel (9g Quido du Goutier ) was second for Franck Ouvrie at 17/1, also trainer for breeder/owner Jacques Vandromme. 26/1 Vicomte de Corveil (9g Orlando Vici ) took third for Anthony Barrier, ahead of 7/1 Ange de Luma (Matthieu Abrivard) and 25/1 Bachar (Pierre Vercruysse)

On Tuesday the Q+ was at Vincennes in the Prix l’Aveyron (purse €65,000, 2850 meters). 82/1 outsider Venus du Rossy (9f Halimede -Lalie du Rosay) scored timed in 1.14.7kr for Laurent Verva and trainer Olivier Tirard. Valentines Day (9f Carpe Diem ) at 18/1 and driver Franck Nivard was second for trainer Gregoire Houel. 86/1 Aragonaise (8f Ouragon de Celland ) and P.Ph. Ploquin took third ahead of 8/1 Beau de Beauval (David Thomain) and 12/1 Ardente du Clos (Matthieu Abrivard) that completed the top five.

The program also included the Prix Christelle Zimmer (monte, purse €88,000, 2850 meters, apprentice jockeys). Veteran Americaine (8g Chef du Chatelet -Marine Raudiere) scored at 5.1/1 oddds timed in 1.13.6kr for Alexandre Angot in the irons for trainer J-P Marmion. Accord Marjacq (8g Odeisis de Vandel ) at 15/1 was second for Victor Saussaye and third was 11/1 Arena del Phedo (8f Magnificent Rodney ) for jockey Mlle. Oceane Briand.

Thomas H. Hicks