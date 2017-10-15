International Forecast: Twister (Bi) hits Yonkers

A twister is about to hit harness racing at Yonkers Raceway at approximately 4:00 p.m. this afternoon.

That would be the Italian trotting tornado known as Twister Bi, our pick in the $1 million Yonkers International Trot at Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway. Batten down the hatches!

Italian tornado and Jerry Riordan

This five-year-old stallion has post four, and will be sitting in a cozy spot to storm home first at the wire for driver Christoffer Eriksson in the 1 ¼ global test. Warwick, Rhode Island expatriate Jerry Riordan trains for owner Pasquale Ciccarelli. The caretaker is Heli Tarrimaa.

The Riordans

It was a whirlwind week spending time with the contingent, catching up with the Riordan – now training out of Sweden after two decades in Italy: over a Manhattan at the ‘21’ Club on Tuesday as he explained the Italian-imported cherry accoutrement to the owners and his wife Lisa following the press conference; and on the World Yacht dinner cruise on Thursday night, sharing a laugh as I pulled out my shaky Italian idiom from Mr. Romeo’s Nazareth H.S. class, chuckling about la “chiacchierone” (chatterbox) journalist as we sailed away from a majestic view of the Statue of Liberty.

Italian contingent cruising to victory

Twister Bi becomes Italy’s second flag-carrier to take home the International, the first ironically was Delfo, my first live International at Roosevelt in 1977 for the brilliant Sergio Breghenti, known simply as The Driver. Delfo won in typical Breghenti wire-to-wire style, and the kid from Brooklyn made a winning bet on the $20 longshot. Lightning, or I should say, a twister, strikes again.

Here’s the full analysis:

Twister in forecast

Twister Bi (4): Half million earner doubles his career bankroll with win today; has the speed to lead and tractability to sit right off it, has missed the board only twice in 11 starts with 4-2-3 record. Molto Buono!

On Track Piraten (10): Nine-year-old warrior in his third Yonkers International gets the big driver switch to Johnny Takter. Was fast closing fourth, just missing the show, last year from the dreaded eight-hole. The $2 million earner on the strength of 27 wins in 116 start would have been the pick with better draw (second tier is tough spot). Bad drive, bad luck in first two. Can reverse at a price.

Veteran class master can turn tables

Marion Marauder (1): Draws the coveted rail for driver Scott Zeron, who won Yonkers Trot elimination and final here en route to the Triple Crown, so the four-year-old stallion relishes the oval. Canadian stalwart true family affair connections for owners Devin Keeling and his grandmother Marion J. Wellwood, and husband wife training combo of Michael Keeling and Paula Welwood.

Marauder flashy over course in Yonkers Trot

In Secret (8): Horse for course at Yonkers had captured six straight at Empire City, including for Open Trots in a row. George Brennan will have to get the U.S.A. flag-carrier involved from the get-go with the dreaded eight-hole draw. Acid test today. Trainer Ron Burke time and time again has won the big races.

No Secret: In Secret relishes the half mile oval

Resolve (6): Defending champ will be deserving favorite for expert trotting conditioner Ake Svanstedt. Apparent tick-bite threw wrench into Maple Leaf Trot elimination, connections say he’s ready to roll despite five-week layoff. Dismiss the pride of the United States at your own risk, but we’ll try to beat him.

Resolve ready for repeat?

Dreammoko (3): son of the legendary Timoko, who was second in 2015 renewal of Yonkers International. Second or third in last five, four-year-old French-bred may be the up and comer, otherwise trainer Richard Westerink wouldn’t be here. Italy’s Gabriele Gelormini drives.

Oasis Bi (2): Post two has won last two Yonkers Internationals (Papagayo E. and Resolve), so this nine-year-old from Italy has some history on his side. Another $2 million earner, regular pilot Christoffer Eriksson tries to reign veteran back into form after three lackluster efforts.

Midnight Hour (7); Shadow Woodland (5) and Tripolini VP (9) are the outsiders and would all be shockers.