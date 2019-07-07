July 5, 2019 - The 2.3/1 harness racing favorite Denzo Montaval (6f Laetenter Diem ) took today’s Quinte+ Prix du Mont Saint Michel at Cabourg, the race for a purse of 32,000€ and contested by 14 starters over 2750 meters.

Gabriele Gelormini teamed the winner timed in 1.14.4kr, to this ninth career win in 41 outings.

14/1 Domingo Bello (6g Look de Star) was second for Mathieu Mottier and 6.2/1 Dassero (6g Ubriaco ) took third, ahead of 9/2 Daddy Cut (6g Coktail Jet ) and 21/1 Denys Davsson (6f Meaulnes du Corta ).

There were 128 winning Quinte+ tickets that paid 5,122.80€ each.

The Q+ pool this day Was 3,683,777€ and the total handle on the race exceeded 7,426,000€

Two days prior, the Q+ was at Enghien and longshots prevailed in the Prix Porte Charenton (purse 51,000€, 2875 meters distance handicap, 16 starters) as 38/1 Benuro d’Auvillier (8g Laetenter Diem ) scored timed in 1.14.4kr.

Dominique Mottier trains the winner and Antoine Dubouis was the pilot.

89/1 Baileyse (8f Opus Viervil ) was second for Alexis Garandeau, overcoming a 25 meter handicap.

9/1 Amour du Coglais (9g Ganymede ) tool third with Franck Nivard up.

12/1 Azar d’Azif and 16/1 Be One des Thirons completed the top five and there were no winning exact order Q+ tickets.

The top five disorder paid 35,202€ to 26 ticketholders in this race that showed a Q+ handle of 2,978,786€.

Total handle on this race exceeded 6.653,000€.

Benure d’Auvillier

Later on the Enghien card was the Prix de la Madeleine (purse 53,000€, 2875 meters, 10 starters) with victory to the well-bred and 3/2 favorite City Guide (4m Love You -Crys Dream) that was reined by Pierre Vercruysse for trainer Erwin Bot and owner Ecurie Gerrits Recycling BV.

The winner was timed in 1.13.5kr while recording his fourth victory in 10 starts in France, now for 130,980€ in career earnings.

The 2.1/1 second choice Lover Boy (4m Conway Hall -Merlot DK) was second with Alexandre Abrivard aboard and 27/1 Florida Sport (4f Tornado Bello ) was third handled by M.X. Mestre Suner.

City Guide

On July the Q+ race at Vichy produced another exact order non-winning ticket day in the Prix Jean Michel Bazire (purse 31,000€, 2950 meters, 15 starters.

The disorder winning tickets paid 14,016.40€ to 64 ticketholders as the top five finishers went off at 6.4, 72, 12, 10 and 99/1 respectively.

The Q+ pool was 3,045,459€ and total handle on the race exceeded 6,456,000€.

The winner was Alinea (9g Baccarat du Pont ) reined by Charles J. Bigeon, for trainer Christian Bigeon, to his 18th lifetime win in 92 starts.

Alinea

Thomas H. Hicks