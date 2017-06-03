Coverage of the Harness Jewels as it happens

Check back reguarly as we keep you up todate with action from the biggest day in harness racing in New Zealand. It is the eleventh running of The Harness Racing Jewel.

ASHBURTON GUARDIAN 2YO DIAMOND (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1) $150,000, 2YO FILLIES, 1609m

Changeover daughter Dizzy Miss Lizzy wins the first of the day with a stunning win for trainer Nigel McGrath, driver Blair Orange, owners P F W Boag, Mrs K P Boag and breeder Norwegian Wood Breeding Limited.

The called fractions were 28.6 - 30.2 - 26.8 - 27.4 with the overall official time of 1:53.6.

Dizzy Miss Lizzy won by three-quarters of a length over favourite Elle Mac ( Bettor's Delight ), a further neck back to Angel Of Harlem ( Mach Three ) and a further three-quarters of a lengths back to Chevrons Reward ( Rocknroll Hanover ).

Dizzy Miss Lizzy is now a Group 1 winning daughter of Changeover from the Presidential Ball mare Back in the USSR from the Lordship mare Paperback Writer. She is the third foal and best winner from from it's dam.

Dizzy Miss Lizzy

NEUMANNS TYRES & THE TYRE GENERAL 2YO RUBY (MOBILE TROT) (Gr1) $100,000, 2YO, 1609m

Love You two-year-old Paramount King just hangs on by a head over Australian trained One Muscle Hill ( Muscle Hill ) and Castlereagh ( Majestic Son ).

Josh and John Dickie trained, Josh Dickie driven and the large number of Owners, B L Calder, Mrs K E Calder, Loyal Owners Syndicate, G E Neems, P C Kelly, D M Turner, Mrs J E Sutherland, J J Hope, with the Breeder being Studholme Bloodstock Limited, G F Gimblett.

The winning time was 1:58 flat.

Carrying on with the family tradition Paramount King is the fifth winner of the Sundon mare Karenero who has left the very good Paramount Geegee, 17 wins and $561,000 in earnings.

Paramount King

WOODLANDS STUD 4YO DIAMOND (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1) $150,000, 4YO MARES, 1609m

The Allstars team gets it's first Jewels winner of the day when Mark Purdon drove hot favourite Piccadilly Princess ( Bettor's Delight ) to a win over Queen Bee Bardon ( Gotta Go Cullen ) and Ultimate Desire ( Real Desire ).

The winning time was 1:53.8 with the last half in 55.3 and quarter in 26.3.

Piccadilly Princess is from the Holmes Hanover mare Hyde Park Royal and is the sixth and best winner from it's dam.

Piccadilly Princess has now won 14 races from 32 starts for stakes amounting to over $560,000.

Piccadilly Princess is trained by Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen, owned by Patterson Bros Racing Syndicate, M J Ward, S J Bradley, A J Wilson, C M Cunneen and was bred by T W J Patterson, K E Patterson, M T Patterson.

Piccadilly Princess

MID CANTERBURY TROTTING OWNERS ASSN 3YO DIAMOND (MOB PACE) (Gr1) $150,000, 3YO FILLIES MOBILE, 1609m

The Allstars team strikes again for there second win of the day with hot favourite Spanish Armada ( Bettor's Delight), driven by Natalie Rasmussen, is without a doubt the best three-year-old filly in New Zealand. Delightful Memphis ( Bettor's Delight ) ran second for the tenth time to Spanish Armada and third was Step Up (Art Major).

The winning time was 1:52.1 with a last half in 53.6 and quarter in 25.5.

Spanish Armada has now won 13 races from just the 18 starts with over $700,000 in the bank.

She is out of the Christian Cullen mare Galleons Supreme. Spanish Armada is just the third foal from its dam and second winner.

Spanish Armada is trained by Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen, owned by Mrs J L Feiss and was bred by Woodlands Stud.

Spanish Armada

CHRISTCHURCH CASINO 3YO RUBY (MOBILE TROT) (Gr1) $100,000, 3YO, 1609m

Enghien ( Love You ) driven by Ricky May, once again proved he was the best of his age with a heart throbbing finish to out class President Roydon ( The Pres ) and Regal Love ( Love You ).

Enghien is out of the 19 year-old Sundon mare Lily The Pink and is the 12th foal and 11th winner from this mare.

Both the two-year-old Ruby winner Paramount King and now the three-year-old Ruby winner Enghien are by Love You from a Sundon mare.

It was Enghien's 12th win from 16 starts and takes his earnings close to the $300,000 mark.

The winning time was 1:57.6 with a last half in 57.9 and quarter in 28.1.

Trained by Greg and Nina Hope for owners R G Dellaca and Greg Hope, Enghiem was bred by Millburn Farm Ltd.C F & H B Middleton.

Enghien

COMMODORE AIRPORT HOTEL 2YO EMERALD (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1) $150,000, 2YO COLTS & GELDINGS, 1609m

A huge upset with a Allstars horse Ashley Locaz ( Bettor's Delight ) and Tim Williams driving the third string horse in the Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen team of five runners in this the $150,000 Emerald. Paying $40 to win and leading an Alstars trifecta, Ashley Locaz beat The Devils Own ( Art Major ) and the red hot hotshot Spankem ( Bettor's Delight ) who finished third.

Owned by P J Van Beek, Mrs J L Van Beek, J H Van Beek and Mrs L I Van Beek, Ashley Locaz was bred by it's owners making it a great day for connections.

Ashley Locaz is the first live foal from the Christian Cullen mare Ashley Queen.

It was a stunning time for a two-year-old of 1:51.9 with a last quarter of 27.1. This represents a New Zealand record and is a full second faster than what stablemate Lazarus went in the same race two years ago.

Ashley Locaz

McMILLAN FEEDS 4YO EMERALD (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1) $150,000, 4YO GELDINGS & ENTIRES, 1609m

Heaven Rocks ( Rock N Roll Heaven ) with another freakish performance became the fourth winner of the day for the Mark Purdon & Natalie Rasmussen Allstars team easily winning this race by a widening margin over Mr Mojito ( Real Desire ) and Sparkling Delight ( Bettor's Delight ).

They went a time of 1:51.8 with a last quarter in 26.5.

Heaven Rocks is from the Australian Pacific Fella mare Mendelico and is owned by Mrs G J Kennard, P I Kennard, P J Creighton, Mrs M C Creighton, G R Douglas, K J Riseley. Heaven Rocks was bred by Benstud Standardbreds.

Heaven Rocks has only had the 16 starts for 10 wins and is closing in on $300,000 in earnings.

Heaven Rocks

McMILLAN FEEDS 4YO RUBY (MOBILE TROT) (Gr1) $100,000, 4YO, 1609m

David Butt drives Wilma's Mate ( Pegasus Spur ) to a convincing victory over Gentleman Sir ( Love You ) and Dark Horse ( Bacardi Lindy ).

Wilma's Mate rated a very good time of 1:55.5 for the race.

Wilma's Mate

HANLEY FORMULA 3YO EMERALD (MOBILE PACE) (Gr1) $150,000, 3YO COLTS & GELDINGS, 1609m

