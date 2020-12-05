Todd Buter trainee back in winners circle

Rich And Miserable and driver David Miller score in the Friday night feature at The Meadowlands

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - The last time Rich And Miserable won at The Meadowlands was almost a year ago on December 20 when he scored at the harness racing mile oval in 1:52.1.

Until Friday night, that is.

Hall of Fame driver David Miller guided Rich And Miserable to a perfect pocket trip on the way to scoring in The Big M's Friday night feature, a $21,000 high-end conditioned trot.

The Todd Buter trainee shipped in from Yonkers, where he had finished seventh and sixth, respectively, in his last two starts. The change in scenery was just what the doctor ordered.

Miller had the gas pedal down early from post position seven in the 10-horse field and settled into a pocket trip just behind 9-5 favorite JL Cruze after the quarter was timed in :27.1. Deltasun A, in search of a second straight score in the weekly feature, went parked down the backside while applying pressure to the pace-setting favorite as Miller and Rich And Miserable sat chilly in the pocket.

On the far turn, Deltasun A had had enough, backing through the field as they neared three-quarters, which was timed in 1:24.2. In typical Miller fashion, he stayed patient and did not tip out of the two-hole until there was a little more than a sixteenth of a mile to go and easily went by JL Cruze to record a 2-length win in 1:52.3.

Cue Hall kicked past JL Cruze late to get the place spot.

Rich And Miserable

"I was a little surprised at how well he raced," said Miller. "I didn't think his last few lines looked too good, but Todd [Buter] said the track over there was hurting him. Tonight, the trip worked out great. We came out of the hole and he was powerful."

Rich And Miserable, a 5-year-old gelded son of Explosive Matter -Wishful Me who is owned by Buter Farm Inc., Lynette Buter, William Fuhs and Carol Fuhs, paid $10.20 to win as the second choice in the wagering in winning for the first time at The Big M in his last six tries. Lifetime, he has 23 victories from 65 starts and earnings of $473,486.

A LITTLE MORE: David Miller had a good night, and so did Marcus Miller. Marcus' fans cashed in for some serious Christmas green after the 31-year-old pilot scored with 34-1 shot Life Well Lived in the fourth race and 39-1 bomb Mr Disomma in the 12th. ... Marcus' score in the 12th led to a 20-cent Pick-6 carryover of $6,205. As a result, Big M management has put a $15,000 guarantee on Saturday's P6 pool. Last week, a carryover-fueled Pick-6 ended up paying over $14,000. Free past performances for the P6 are available at playmeadowlands.com. ... Dexter Dunn and Yannick Gingras both recorded driving triples on the card. ... All-source handle totaled $2,489,847. ... Racing resumes Saturday at 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY PICK-6 HAS $15,000 GUARANTEE AT BIG M

For a fourth consecutive Friday night, the 20-cent Pick-6 at The Meadowlands failed to produce a winning ticket, which will make Saturday players very happy.

Despite three winning favorites and a pair of 4-1 shots, the wager with the low 15 percent takeout will once again have a carryover ($6,205). Friday’s 12th race – the fifth leg of the bet – was taken by 39-1 chance Mr Disomma and driver Marcus Miller, leading to a $24.80 payout for those with five out of six.

Once again, the Big M will guarantee the Saturday P6 pot at $15,000. Last week, two winners walked away with a payoff of $14,143 after a carryover-bloated pool totaled $32,358.

Free past performances for the Pick-6, as well as the Pick-5, will be available for free courtesy of the United States Trotting Association and TrackMaster at playmeadowlands.com. The Pick-5 begins in race one and the Pick-6 in race eight.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations