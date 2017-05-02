Rattray brothers share lead in driver's title

Todd Rattray guides Roger Ramjet to victory in Hobart for what was one of four winners for the talented reinsman

Todd Rattray joined his brother Gareth at the top of the Tasmanian harness racing driver's premiership table courtesy of a four-win haul at Luxbet Park Hobart on Sunday night.

The brothers are level pegging with 60 wins apiece which sets up what should be an interesting battle with 26 meetings remaining of the 2016-17 season.

Gareth is a 10-time winner of the driver's premiership with only injury preventing him from making it 11 in succession last season.

Todd has notched his 60 winners from 329 starters while Gareth has needed 376 drives to achieve his tally with Ricky Duggan and Rohan Hillier lying third and fourth with 44 and 42 wins respectively.

In Hobart Todd delivered super drives to secure his quartet of winners starting with Cardinal Spec in the first for Riverside trainer Chester Bullock.

Young driver Duncan Dornauf gave Bullock a training double when he emerged aboard outsider $64 Cardinal Lane in the following race to defeat Todd Rattray's Hafter by a head in the most thrilling finish of the night.

Rattray drive aboard Damitsam to secure victory for the Justin Campbell-trained gelding was like poetry in motion as he waited for the right moment to extricate his charge from behind the leader that had kicked clear and drove him with gusto without losing any momentum over the final 100 metres.

Rattray delivered another top piece of reinsmanship to win aboard Roger Ramjet and he ended the night with by winning with his well-bred two-year-old Ignatius.

From his six drives on the seven-event program Rattray produced four winners and two seconds which was clearly his best night at races.

Peter Staples