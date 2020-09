Todd Warren gets his 5,000th victory

STICKNEY, IL – In Saturday’s ninth race at Hawthorne, harness racing driver Todd Warren drove Tappin Outamessage to career victory number 5,000.

The 55-year-old Warren began his driving career in 1981.

Since then, Warren has had 21 years winning over 100 races.

Within that period Warren has surpassed 200 wins 8 times and 300 victories three times.

Warren’s best season came in 2010 with 344 wins.

Additionally, Warren just surpassed $26 million in career driving earnings this weekend.

As a trainer, Warren is approaching 1,000 victories as he has trained 962 winners for over $3.2 million in earnings.

Todd Warren and Tappin Outamessage

Jim Miller