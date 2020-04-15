Tom Ison claims five wins

MONDAY'S Tamworth harness meeting proved to be successful for reinsman Tom Ison who went into the eight-race meeting listed for eight drives and picked up a personal best winning tally in driving five winners.
"I really wanted the five winners - it didn't matter where it was - I just wanted the five winners," Ison said.
"I have driven four winners three times before, but that is the first time driving five winners, it's a special achievement."
The Tamworth native, who is now located at Central Mangrove working for the Roy Roots Junior stables said the result left him eager to tick off other career bucket list achievements.
"I want to drive three winners at a Menangle meeting," he said. "I have driven a double at Menangle which was special but three is what I really want now."
Ison began the Tamworth meeting by steering Mickey Ramone to a win for Tamworth trainer Tony Missen.
"He (Mickey Ramone) got a bit keen but when we got that 31 (seconds) second quarter I felt pretty confident from there," Ison said.
"He only has the one pace, but he just kept going and got home."
The next four winning drives for Ison came courtesy of his boss Roy Roots Junior, starting with Black Eight, who commenced as a $2.30 favourite launching the wins.
"We were pretty confident with that bloke as he showed in the race - he went too good," Ison said.
"We went quick in the middle half with a couple of 29's - busted them (the field) up a bit and they were chasing."
Racing out in the breeze whilst The Hounddog (Mark Callaghan) led the field, Black Eight went on for a 3.7 metre win over Milwaukee Volo (Guy Chapple) and The Hounddog a further 7.2 metres away third.
"When the leader had had enough, he (Black Eight) was left out in the front and he wanted to pull up - I had to get busy on him," Ison said.
Watching You Dream continued the winning sequence by taking out the Kevin and Kay Seymour/Tapscott Service Station Ladyship Pace.
"She came out of the gate like she was tied to the mobile," Ison said.
"My intention was to poke out and cruise into the chair and see where we ended up, but she absolutely bolted into that first turn."
Watching You Dream (the $1.30 race favourite) also had an all-the- way win, just holding off a fast-finishing Always A Lexus (Jemma Coney) by a short half head and She's Worth It (Madi Young) a metre away third.
Glengarry Rose then produced yet another win on the Golden Guitar Paceway, lifting Ison to four wins.
"That was a good race and we went pretty quick with a solid tempo - she (Glengarry Rose) hit the line nice," Ison said.
"Royal Gamble (Jack Callaghan) kept coming at us, but she (Glengarry Rose) never gives up which is the best bit."
Bohannan's win in the Narrabri Cup gave Tom Ison his fifth winning drive for the day. "It is unbelievable - I have had five winners, two seconds (Harbour Town and Hes The Warrior) and a third (Regretable)," Ison said.
Reprinted with permission of The Northern Daily Leader