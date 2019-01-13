Tomlinson gets her first winning drive

Junior driver Kerryn Tomlinson finally broke through for her maiden driving win at Nelson yesterday after coming close to a win a number of times and she did it aboard her family trained trotter Zsa Zara.

Tomlinson has very happy with the result,

"I am super proud especially of the horse and driving in grandads colours has made the occasion really special.

"People have supported me all the way and I would like to thank Reg from storer motors for sponsoring me, every one has just stuck with me and made this monent even more great.

"Nana and grandad and mum and Clint all try to give me and Sheree an equal go and Mel and Brad Mowbray have been so good to me with drives so it is really good," she said after the race.

After running a good second on the first day of the meeting Zsa Zara was first away from the standing start yesterday and led all the way to comfortably beat the Greg and Nina Hope trained Easy Pickings.

Zsa Zara (Brylin Boyz - Zsa Zita) trotted the 2400m stand in 3-11.3 with a closing 800m in 59.8

The race was notable for a couple of horses breaking after they shied at the shadow of a plane flying overhead during the running of the race(1.50 in the video).