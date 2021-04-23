Shock announcement by Andrew Kelly, HRA

Any positivity in the Australian breeding industry coming off the back of news that the number of mares served had increased for the first time in thirteen years was short lived with a sudden and shock announcement from Harness Racing Australia officials.

In short, the ‘proposal’ reads;

The Harness Racing Australia (HRA) Executive is proposing the immediate introduction of a new Stallion Levy which will raise the critical funds to promote, improve and support the harness racing industry.

Invoiced to Stallion owners following a 42-day positive test result, the 15 per cent levy on the advertised Service Fee of Shuttle and Internationally Domiciled Stallions (transported and frozen semen) is anticipated to raise in excess of $2mil annually.

In practice, the levy will therefore be applied to the connections of Stallions who are serving mares not just in Australia, but across multiple jurisdictions and/or both hemispheres in any given year.

The official press release can be read here

Andrew Kelly, Chief Executive of HRA, confirmed that it does not apply to NZ mares services by Australian based shuttle staillions. But it will be applied to NZ based stallions serving Australian mares.

On this basis if Bettor’s Delight was to serve a full book of mares in Australia at an advertised service fee of $25,000, Woodlands Stud could be up for a levy of around half a million dollars.

Bettor's Delight, one of many stallions that will be affected by this levy

A stallion now domiciled in Australia and no longer shuttling like Art Major would be safe from any such levy.

This levy revives a proposal that was first mooted a decade ago in an HRA breeding report that resuted in the well-known import levy on imported horses.

As to be expected the announcement was met with immediate furore from those the levy proposes to be helping. Breeders.

As one prominent participant suggested: “If you want something to shrink, tax it. If you want something to grow, subsidise it.”

In an ironic use of the word ‘naïve’ the press release states that:

If Harness Racing Australia expects any business to take a 15% hit on their margins and not pass it on to the customers, they are beyond dreaming.

The cost will be worn by breeders, plain and simple.

It was put to me that breeders will as a consequence be incentivised to support the colonial stallions. That is wishful thinking, and it is far more likely that many commercial breeders will simply breed less of their mares.

Speaking with a respected Australian Stud Master, you start to get an understanding for just how badly this levy sits with stakeholders in their jurisdiction.

The individual states that the state breeding association they work with have received the largest amount of feedback on any breeding issue in recent memory, and not a single piece of that has been in favour or positive towards the proposed change.

“We had finally started to get some traction in creating a progressive and positive atmosphere and there is no doubt that this has gone a long way to ruining it,” they said.

“The timing of this shows just how out of touch Harness Racing Australia are.

We had just negotiated terms to stand a new stallion in the flesh and it’s something we were really excited about.

“We’ve gone and made all the arrangements, negotiated on terms and now we are looking at around $75,000 in costs we hadn’t budgeted for.”

The other irony of the levy is that it proposes to benefit breeders.

It’s hard to imagine how that could be the case when the funds generated by the levy are simply going to be funnelled into race stakes at the top end of the sport.

We know from our own data that we are not losing participants from the top of the tree and while it is great to have our aspirational races, the grass roots participants are the lifeblood of the sport and the ones being siphoned out of it.

Some lip service is paid to directing funds to fillies and mares racing and state legislative bodies, but there is more smoke than substance in how this will occur.

There are questions from breeders in Australia how the import levy, introduced to support breeding, is being used by state bodies. As it stands, many of the states are simply at a loss to explain where the funds generated off the import levy on overseas horses goes.

There is also a consistent and clear message from HRA in recent times that it has no intent on working with New Zealand jurisdictions to maximise our market share in gambling turnover.

As it stands both codes are struggling to swim against the rising tide that is sports and greyhound turnover both domestically and offshore.

Harness racing in Australasia has become such a boutique industry that we are without a doubt better together from a product standpoint.

Yet there has never been any willingness to maximise our Open Class calendar for example, and if anything, the rescheduling of races in recent years has been done to ‘ protect ’ Australian interests and stop our horses from being able to easily compete.

The import levy and the flouting of ‘Australian Bred’ in the press release from HRA follows a similar trend of being counter competitive to the New Zealand product.

Whilst they owe us no favours, they almost certainly owe it to their own breeders who ironically bear the cost of their very own import levy.

“This proposal has not been well thought out at all. It broadly follows the same principals in which HRA adopted the stallion limits policy overnight and without any direct consultation of studs,” they said.

“We have asked for discussion papers to see how they have come to the conclusion that this is a good idea, but we have been told that the content disseminated online is the only framework or material available.”

The Australian individual is not confident the proposal will be able to be overturned despite their being a ‘consultation’ period of 6 weeks.

They are of the opinion that the decision has been made and stakeholders are now left to pick up the pieces and attempt to make the best of a bad situation.

Studs from New Zealand with Australian bases and vice versa have recently engaged counsel to challenge the 150 limit to the stallions services imposed last year.

Whether this issue gets tacked on to the legal challenge remains to be seen but it does seem to blur the lines between what represents free trade.

Andrew Grierson of Woodlands and Graeme Henley of Alabar are both of the opinion that this is not a levy, but a tax.

Henley expressed that there is simply no way in which the costs will not be passed on to the customer. “In most cases our margins are so small that what the levy will equate to is more than what we would get out of standing a shuttle stallion. “And even if we wanted to be bold and absorb the costs ourselves, for the most part that decision is not our own to make.

The stallions owners have to make that call and I can’t see them accepting what is being proposed.

“Whatever HRA think they are going to collect from the levy will reduce because quite simply less shuttle stallions will be available as a result,” he said.

Henley also pointed out that while the levy was 15% in many cases the actual cost would be closer to 25% on what they were collecting due to discounts on the advertised fee.

While there is the argument that colonial stallions will benefit, should a breeder be forced to make a commercial decision that impacts their first choice of mating their mare?

Victoria just this year had introduced a change to their much touted first win bonus on Vicbred eligible horses. Where a $7500 bonus was payable after the first win for Vicbred eligible progeny, that has changed to be $12,500 for progeny of New Zealand or Australian born stallions that stand permanently in Victoria.

Most of the states in Australia currently have similar schemes or series that incentivise supporting their local stallions anyway, so it’s hard to see how the cost benefit of this proposed change does anything to help the situation.

The other thing to consider is how much this will impact the industry sponsorship budgets of the studs and whether or not this will suffer as a consequence. As it stands it is increasingly difficult to attract new sponsorship money into the sport and the studs play an enormous role in filling that void.

For many of the studs it is too early to say where the cards will fall but as the dust settles, we will be sure to be keeping a close eye on the situation as it envelops.

As we did in 2011 the NZSBA is proposing to make a submission of our own to HRA as this is clearly a discriminatory levy and in breach of CER and all subsequent treaties.

The NZSBA has already briefed our MFAT’s trade folks who have opened a file and advised the NZ High Commission in Canberra.

What was intended to be an attack on the US shuttle market has not become a clear threat to the New Zealand breeding sector and it’s something we will actiuvely monitor going forward.

Watch this space!!

Brad Reid

New Zealand Standardbred Breeders Association