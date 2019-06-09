Day At The Track

Big upset in 100,000€ Prix Chambon P

10:00 AM 09 Jun 2019 NZST
Tony Gio, harness racing
Tony Gio and happy connections
Le Trot Photo

June 8, 2019 - The Gr. II International Prix Chambon P at Vincennes (purse 100,000€, 2850 meters, nine starters) produced a big harness racing upset as 15/1 Tony Gio (7m Varenne-Ilaria Jet) rallied late in the lane to score for Eric Raffin timed in 1.11.7kr.

Sebastien Guarato trains this one for Scuderia Bivans Srl.

Tony Gio won for only the sixth time in 47 career starts and today raised his life earnings to 804,365€.

The 3/10 favorite Aubrion du Gers (9g Memphis du Rib), second in the Elitloppet Final, was second under heavy urging of trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire after racing third until around the final bend.

He moved slowly to the lead in mid-stretch but could not hold off Tony Gio.

Tony Gio

Anzi des Liards (9g Look de Star) off at 39/1, rallied quickly toward the line to be a close third with Romain Derieux aboard.

Django Riff and Cash Gamble were next to the finish.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

