Tony Gio beats Bold Eagle

The 6.8/1 outsider Tony Gio (7m Varenne-Ilaria Jet) rallied to win today’s Gr. III Grand Prix de la Federation Regionale du Nord (purse 90,000€, 2700 meters autostart, eight starters) held at La Croise Laroche in France.

He was clocked in 1.10.8kr. Eric Raffin teamed the Sebastien Guarato trainee for Scuderia Bivans Srl to his seventh career victory in 51 starts now for life earnings of 867,815€.

The winner exploded past early pocket sitter, 1.6/1 Bold Eagle (8m Ready Cash -Reethi Rah Jet) reined by Bjorn Goop for trainer Guarato and owner Pierre Pilarski, that had followed 47/1 leader Express Jet (5m Goetmals Wood -Run For Jet) until top of the stretch.

Bold Eagle was second beaten two lengths. The 8/10 favorite Looking Superb (6m Orlando Vici -Classical Pine) with J-M Bazire aboard was away last before making a halfway point move to the death seat alongside Express Jet.

But his effort was futile and he finished a tired fourth with Express Jet fifth for Pierre Vercruysse. Bazire’s stablemate, 18/1 Bel Avis (8g Ganymede -Gloria Maris) rallied late to be third for Alexandre Abrivard.