Tony Hall collects six wins on the 13 race card

WASHINGTON, PA, May 20, 2019 -- Tony Hall collected six wins on the 13-race card while Party At The Banks captured the $20,000 Open Handicap Trot against the boys in Monday's harness racing action at The Meadows.

Hall's victories came for six different trainers: Randy Bendis, William Daugherty, Jr., Rich Gillock, Cory Kreiser, Marcus Marashian and Dirk Simpson.

Party At The Banks endured a rough start, as she was parked the opening three-eighths before reaching the point. But the 5-year-old daughter of Break The Bank K -Beach Party As made it look easy from there, downing the pocket-sitting Classic Banker by 2-1/2 lengths in 1:54 for Dave Palone. Final Breath finished third.

Ron Burke trains Party At The Banks, who lifted her career bankroll to $180,423, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC. It was her second straight win and fifth in the last seven starts.

By Evan Pattak

for the MSOA