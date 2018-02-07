Tony Morgan rings-up four winners

DOVER, Del. --- Race favorite Moonlight Cocktail and longshot Bro Hanover came through with harness racing victories in the Tuesday, Feb. 6 Dover Downs co-feature races while Tony Morgan rang-up four winners .

Moonlight Cocktail destined to be bred later this spring to Chapter Seven , owned by the Kadabra -Angostua four-year-old’s co-owners Richard Gutnick and TLP Stable, recorded her second win in the last three outings, a 1:53.2 lifetime best in the first $12,000 Winners-Over trot of the day. Tony Morgan , who has driven her in all of her Dover starts, guided the convincing win. Soda Pump (Tim Tetrick) was runner-up with Honor And Serve (Corey Callahan) third.

Sean Bier shot Bro Hanover into the lead on the backstretch and then pulled away for a 1:53.3 career mark in the other $12,000 Winners pace event. Crissy Crissman-Bier owns and trains the altered son of Somebeachsomewhere -Burning Point four-year-old. It was also his second win in the last three races. Takeittotheface (Morgan) finished second in front of BT’s Breeze (Vic Kirby). Rollinlikethunder was a late scratch.

Big Valley Speed won the $15,000-$17,500 Claiming/Handicap trot and was claimed. Tim Tetrick left fast from outside post 8 in a nine-horse field, and then was never troubled on the way to a 1:54.4 equaling his lifetime record It was the Valley Speed -Biggirlreautyful gelding’s second straight triumph and fourth in his las five races for trainer Traci Berry and owners J. Craparotta&P.Berry Racing. Big Valley Speed was claimed for $17,500. Everyone’s Talkin (Russell Foster) and Man Of Muscle (Kirby) were second and third respectively. .

On Wednesday, a hard-hitting octet of fast females headed by Divas Image (Morgan), seeking a fifth straight $25,000 Mares Open win takes on three-time winner Terror At Night (Montrell Teague) and Shartin N (Tetrick)) a winner of her last two in-a-row.

Three starters-Divas Image, Shartin N and Terror At Night – all with win streak alive – lead an eight-horse field in the $25,000 Mares Open/Handicap on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at Dover Downs. A $15,000 and $13,000 female pace head the undercard . Post time is 4:30 p.m.

Last week Corey Callahan drove Ed Maas, Arlene Paisley and Nanticoke Racing own Terror At Night to a convincing victory in the distaff feature. Our Hrs Cents, Stable 45 and J&T Silva stable’s Divas Image has a potent four straight victories to her credit with Tony Morgan handling the reins. Meanwhile Shartin N, a recent addition to the Rich Pollucci and JoAnn Looney-King barn has been perfect in his two North American starts with Tim Tetrick at the controls.

Gary Ewing’s Sweet Robbie was again right there finished second with regular driver At Stafford Jr. back to drive one of the meet’s most consistent performers finishing out of the money in only two of her starts. Enhance Your Mind and Vic Kirby are last season’s Horse of the Meet. JFE Enterprise’s Scandalicious nearing the $500,000 earnings mark will be driven by Jonathan Roberts piloting. Claim To Fame’s Hold It Hanover, with Eddie Davis Jr. completes the field.

On a strong undercard, in the $15,000 Mares Winners pace, owner-trainer-driver Vince Copeland’s Goin Again, Bill Cantrell’s Lil Miss Gorgeous (Stafford Jr.) and Bryan Truitt’s Moments Of Joy (Kirby) seek to extend win streaks. Use Your Noodle (Montrell Teague) owned by Feeney, Johnson, Henry Faragalli III and Nanticoke Racing, and Duneside Chella (Kirby) lead nine to post in a $13,000 Mares pace.

Live racing is featured four days a week, Monday through Thursday with post time at 4:30 p.m.

Dover Downs’ features a 50-cent Pick 5 wager starting with the 2nd race through the 6th. A late daily double is carded for the 12th and 13th races.

Marv Bachrad