Tony rocks up with city win

A winning combination. Reinsman Tony Calabria got his first Melton win when successful with pacer Arocknatthepark.

Victorian harness racing driver Tony Calabria can't remember the previous time he landed a winner in the sulky, but he won't be so quick to forget a recent Melton trip.

"I really can't recall which horse I last got the money on. It would have to be a good few years ago though!" he said.

Records show that his last win was in 2008 at Globe Derby in Adelaide, behind Mustang Harry, a pacer he part-owned and trained.

But despite the long absence from the winner's circle, Calabria hasn't lost the fine touch that held him in high regard in South Australia.

Now living in the outer western Melbourne suburb of Fraser Rise, near Caroline Springs he drove a well-timed race on Arocknatthepark ( A Rocknroll Dance -Toppathepark) to take out the Allied Express Pace at TABcorp Park Melton last Friday night.

The five-year-old gelding's victory was Calabria's first at the Melton track.

To watch the video replay of Arocknatthepark click here.

"We thought he had a good chance because his previous run at Tabcorp Park was better than it looked on paper. He's a nice horse and should win his way down through the classes," Calabria said.

Arocknatthepark had won three races at Addington prior to crossing "the ditch" from New Zealand last year, and now has a record of seven wins and six placings from just 29 starts for $42k.

He is trained by Calabria's good mate Tony Romeo, who races the horse with Angelo Cammaroto and Gary Furina.

"Tony was in harness racing for a long time before switching to have a go with gallopers. I actually got him back into the trots," Calabria said.

"I've known him for years. He's got a place at Diggers Rest which is just 10 minutes away from me and we've got a great working partnership now doing five horses," he said.

Calabria works with the railways as a safety supervisor overseeing work on railway sleeper and track replacement projects.

"I do night shift so that gives me time in the mornings to muck around with the horses," he said.

"Both Tony and I get plenty of enjoyment in doing the horses, but we have a bit of fun as well."

Calabria said he initially got involved in the sport while living in South Australia.

"When I was young, I'd go for holidays and work at a property with Joe Carbone and Peter Sergi, who were big trainers at Golden Grove at the time," he said.

"A few years on I was lucky to drive some winners for them. Conte De Cristo was a brilliant pacer, and the square-gaiter The Upper Crust was pretty good. Probably taking out the Gramel series with Main Artery was one of my biggest wins."

Since moving to Melbourne eight years ago, Calabria has kept his hand in, spending off-and-on stints training and driving as his commitments allowed, but in recent years has concentrated more on the training side.

"I had a bit of luck with a few handy horses. Brookfield Ruler was good on his night and won a couple with Nathan Jack and Brian Gath taking the reins," he said.

"I got itchy fingers quite often especially when I had a few years break from 2014. I realized I was missing being a driver. I'm rapt to be back and I'm just loving it."

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura