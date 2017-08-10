Day At The Track

Top 10 Jug Contenders - Week #1

10:56 PM 10 Aug 2017 NZST
Little Brown Jug
Little Brown Jug

Delaware, OH --- Over the next few weeks, Jay Wolf, Little Brown Jug Publicity Director, will be ranking the top 10 harness racing contenders for the 72nd edition of the pacing classic.

This year's Little Brown Jug will be held on Thursday (Sept. 21). For the latest LBJ information, please visit www.littlebrownjug.com.

The most recent edition of the field is below:

1-Fear The Dragon (1:48.4s; $1,152,844)

by Dragon Again from a Western Ideal mare
Owner: Emerald Highlands Farm (Ohio)
Trainer: Brian Brown Driver: David Miller

2-Downbytheseaside (1:49.0; $1,113,322)

by Somebeachsomewhere from a Allamerican Native mare
Owners: Country Club Acres (Ohio), Joe Sbrocco (Ohio), Richard M. Lombardo (Ohio) & Diamond Creek Racing (Pa.)
Trainer: Brian Brown Driver: Brian Sears

3-Filibuster Hanover (1:52.0f; $255,483)

by Somebeachsomewhere from a Western Hanover mare
Owners: : Burke Racing Stable (Pa.), Weaver Bruscemi (Pa.), Joseph DiScala, Jr. (N.Y.) and J&T Silva Stables (N.Y.)
Trainer: Ron Burke Driver: Matt Kakaley & Yannick Gingras

4-R J P (1:51.2; $237,941)

by Somebeachsomewhere from a Dragon's Lair mare
Owners: Burke Racing Stable (Pa.), Weaver Bruscemi (Pa.), Jack B. Piatt II (Pa.) and Prunel & Libby (Fla.)
Trainer: Ron Burke Driver: Yannick Gingras

5-Blood Line (1:50.3f; $198,754)

by Somebeachsomewhere from a Western Ideal mare
Owner: Diamond Creek Racing (Pa.)
Trainer: Jimmy Takter Driver: Mark MacDonald

6-Funknwaffles (1:50.4h; $499,933)

by American Ideal from a Magical Mike mare
Owner: Crawford Farms Racing (N.Y.)
Trainer: John Butenschoen Driver: Corey Callahan

7-Classic Pro (1:51.0s; $306,002)

by Shadow Play from a Astreos mare
Owners: Ian Moore (Ont.), R G McGroup (NB) & Serge A. Savard (PQ)
Trainer: Dr. Ian Moore Driver: Trevor Henry

8-Miso Fast (1:49.2f; $351,059)

by Roll With Joe from a Artsplace mare
Owners: : Burke Racing Stable (Pa.), Weaver Bruscemi (Pa.), Our Horse Cents Stable (Pa.) and J&T Silva Stables (N.Y.)
Trainer: Ron Burke Driver: Matt Kakaley

9-Chip Walther (1:50.3; $187,688)

by Art Major from a Western Terror mare
Owners: Ervin Miller Stable (Pa.), Paymaq Racing (Ill.), Nick Surick Stable (N.J.) & Louis A. Willinger (Ky.)
Trainer: Erv Miller Driver: Marcus Miller

10-Heaven’s Gait (1:49.0s; $140,409)

by Rock N Roll Heaven from a Somebeachsomewhere mare
Owner: John R. Cummins (Ky.)
Trainer: Nicholas DeVita  Driver: David Miller & Jordan Stratton

by Jay Wolf, Publicity Director, Little Brown Jug 

