Top Flight Angel in track record

Batavia, NY---The $121,500 New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for harness racing 3-year-old colt and gelding trotters rolled into Batavia Downs on Wednesday evening (Sept. 13) and the track record for that age, sex and gait, which is also the all-time track trotting mark of 1:54.3 set by Archangel in 2012 was tied by his son, Top Flight Angel ( Archangel -Top Photo).

In the first $60,200 division, Top Flight Angel (Andy Miller) left the gate, took the lead and called all the shots from there. Travelling well in hand and totally unchallenged the entire mile, Top Flight Angel set quarter fractions of :29, :58.2 and 1:26.2 while opening up a five-length advantage in the process. With the fans on hand aware of the track standard, all eyes were simultaneously on the leader and the clock as Top Flight Angel cruised down the lane and won in 1:54.3, tying the mark.

"He was awesome; he just breezed around there. He likes the half. It's just a matter of getting him out of the gate and keeping his attention. He's got the (NYSS) final in a couple of weeks, the Breeders Crown if he's up to it and a couple later stakes. So hopefully we'll be going to the Breeders Crown" said driver Andy Miller.

It was the fourth win of the year for the Yonkers Trot champion, Top Flight Angel ($3.80) and it pushed his earnings for 2017 to $362,016 for owner Legendary Standardbred Farm. Julie Miller trains the winner.

In the second $61,300 division, Swell Chap (Drew Monti) left from post six and dropped in third as Icanflylikeanangel (Mickey Mc Nichol) took the lead. The field was moving at a brisk clip (:28.1, :57.3) when Monti pulled Swell Chap and started an outer flow in front of the grandstand.

Swell Chap drew alongside Icanflylikeanangel and the two matched strides up the backstretch and around the last turn when Stick With Me Kid (Chris Lems) joined the party three-deep coming into the stretch. With the three across the track, Icanflylikeanangel gained a short advantage, but Swell chap swelled-up and came back under urging to win by a length in 1:56.1.

"He raced awesome. He put in a good effort at Buffalo (Raceway on July 9) but I didn't get the trip I wanted. I didn't get it tonight either but he got the job done. He's a nice horse" said driver Drew Monti.

The win was the sixth of the season for Swell Chap ($11.60) whose earnings now total $157,451. Foge McKeever and Eldon Thompson own Swell Chap ( Chapter Seven -Gia) who is trained by Todd Rooney.

Two $15,000 Excelsior A series races were also featured on the card Wednesday.

Big Man Ev ( Chapter Seven -Possessed By Lindy) won the first division wire to wire in 1:56.4 with Andy Miller aboard. Big Man Ev ($3.10) is owned by the Andy Miller Stable, the Lindy Racing Stable and Harvey Eisman and is trained by Julie Miller.

Zack's Zoomer ( Deweycheatumnhowe -Passageway) won the second division, cutting the mile in 1:55.2 for Jim Morrill Jr. Zack's Zoomer is owned by the Ervin Miller Stable Inc. and Harvey Eisman. Erv Miller does the training.

By Tim Bojarski, for Batavia Downs