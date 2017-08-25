Day At The Track

Top Little Brown Jug contenders

07:44 AM 25 Aug 2017 NZST
Fear The Dragon
Chris Gooden Photo

Delaware, OH --- Over the next few weeks, Jay Wolf, Little Brown Jug Publicity Director, will be ranking the top 10 harness racing contenders for the 72nd edition of the pacing classic.

This year's Little Brown Jug will be held on Thursday (Sept. 21). For the latest LBJ information, please visit www.littlebrownjug.com.

1. (Last Week #1) Fear The Dragon (1:48.4s; $1,263,201)
Owner: Emerald Highlands Farm (OH)
Trainer: Brian Brown Driver: David Miller

2. (#2) Downbytheseaside (1:49; $1,263,322)
Owners: Country Club Acres (OH), Joe Sbrocco (OH), Richard M. Lombardo (OH) & Diamond Creek Racing (PA)
Trainer: Brian Brown Driver: Brian Sears
 
3. (#5) Heaven’s Gait (1:49s; $272,947)
Owner: John R. Cummins (KY)
Trainer: Nicholas DeVita Drivers: David Miller and Jordan Stratton
 
4. (#9) Filibuster Hanover (1:50f; $291,040)
Owners: Burke Racing Stable (PA), Weaver Bruscemi (PA), Joseph DiScala, Jr. (NY) and J&T Silva Stables (NY)
Trainer: Ron Burke Drivers: Matt Kakaley and Yannick Gingras
 
5. (#3) Classic Pro (1:51s; $343,898)
Owners: Ian Moore (ON), R G McGroup (NB) and Serge A. Savard (QC)
Trainer: Dr. Ian Moore Driver: Trevor Henry
 
6. (#8) Miso Fast (1:49.2f; $417,328)
Owners: Burke Racing Stable (PA), Weaver Bruscemi (PA), Our Horse Cents Stable (PA) and J&T Silva Stables (NY)
Trainer: Ron Burke Driver: Matt Kakaley
 
7. (#6) Blood Line (1:50.3f; $231,239)
Owner: Diamond Creek Racing (PA)
Trainer: Jimmy Takter Driver: Mark MacDonald
 
8. (#4) Funknwaffles (1:50.4h; $515,687)
Owner: Crawford Farms Racing (NY)
Trainer: John Butenschoen Driver: Corey Callahan
 
9. (#7) Chip Walther (1:50.3; $193,444)
Owners: Ervin Miller Stable (PA), Paymaq Racing (IL), Nick Surick Stable (NJ) and Louis A. Willinger (KY)
Trainer: Erv Miller Driver: Marcus Miller
 
10. (NR) Boogie Shuffle (1:50.3f; $213,543)
Owners: Fox Hollow Farm (PA)
Trainer: Mark Harder Driver: Scott Zeron

by Jay Wolf, publicity director, the Little Brown Jug

