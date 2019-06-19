Top Sophomore filly pacers invade Buffalo

Driver Tyler Buter returns again and will try to continue make Buffalo Raceway his personal playground on Wednesday nights

HAMBURG, N.Y. --- After two straight weeks of seeing the 3-year-old male pacers and trotters compete in New York Sire Stakes action, the harness racing ladies will get their chance at Buffalo Raceway this Wednesday night (June 19).

There's two divisions for the sophomore filly pacers with each leg carrying a purse of $57,000 (approx.) that will make up the early daily double on the 12-race card. The program will get started at 5 p.m. Besides a nice pay day, they'll be gunning for the track record of 1:53.3 established in 2015 by Mosquito Blue Chip.

Also, driver Tyler Buter returns again and will try to continue make Buffalo Raceway his personal playground on Wednesday nights. He's had 18 starts at the Hamburg half-mile oval and has won six of them, earning $117,896 in purses.

Each bracket has a competitor who had stellar 2-year-old campaign that racing fans will be keeping a watchful eye on.

The opening event features Prescient Hanover who put $444,668 in the bank in 2018. She was a winner of the $391,250 Three Diamonds Finals at The Meadowlands in 1:50.3 and took a third place finish in the $600,000 Breeders Crown event at Pocono, losing by just a half length.

It's been a slow start for the Gregg McNair trainee thus far in 2019 as Prescient Hanover ( Art Major -Precious Beauty) has yet to hit the board in two starts at Woodbine and Vernon Downs. Doug McNair will guide her from the four post and is tabbed the 7-5 morning line choice.

Buter will drive Brooklyn Lilacs ( Rock N Roll Heaven -Sombodythatiustorio) from the five post and is the second choice at 4-1.

Brooklyn Lilacs, trained by Jennifer Bongiorno, took a $85,250 leg of the NYSS on May 14 at Yonkers Raceway with a 1:55.2 effort. After being scratched sick out of an event at Yonkers on May 18, Brooklyn Lilacs has had two tries since then in the Sire Stakes, mustering a third place finish on June 10 at Tioga Downs.

The rest of the field includes Crazy Cute (Ray Fisher Jr.), Heavens Challenge (Jim Morrill Jr.) and JK American Beauty (Matt Kakaley).

So Awesome ( So Surreal -Teddy Ballgirl) is the headliner in the second division. With $278,321 in career earnings in just 14 starts, So Awesome gets the services of Buter out of the four hole at 4-1.

Winless in five tries thus far in 2019, So Awesome has been close however in Sire Stake races with a pair of second place finishes and a third.

The favorite at 2-1 is DD Delicious ( Art Major -D D Delightful) who'll score from the two post with Matt Kakaley in the bike.

D D Delicious, unraced as a 2-year-old, has been in the money in all five her outings this season including a head win over So Awesome in 1:54.1 at Tioga on June 10 in her last attempt.

The remainder of the lineup includes Meghan Lynn (Morrill Jr.), Boogie Roll (Drew Monti), Hurrikane Norakane (McNair) and Feel Me Again (Billy Davis Jr.).

The will be a $15,000 contest in the Excelsior A Series and one in the $6,600 Excelsior B classification.

For more information including the latest news, race replays, results, entries, upcoming promotions and simulcast schedule, go to www.buffaloraceway.com

by Brian J. Mazurek, for Buffalo Raceway