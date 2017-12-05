Top Stud dominates Interdominion

It’s not unusual to see a feature in harness racing full of top bred horses, and Friday nights $1.1m Tabtouch Inter dominion is no exception. There is plenty of high calibre horses with impressive pedigrees in the ten horse race. Six of these runners are sired by Woodlands Stud stallions, and four of those are the top favourites for the event.

With their sons picking up wins seven of the nine heats, the stallions have well and truly dominated the series thus far and look to have the upper hand to finish with a bang in the final on Friday night at Gloucester Park.

Bettor’s Delight is the highest supported stallion with half of the field being sired by the champion stallion. He sired the first four home in both the New Zealand trotting Cup and the New Zealand Free-For-All, and there looks to be a chance that it could happen again in this Group 1 event. His top son Lazarus is the early favourite for the race after a terrific winning performance in the final heat last Friday.

His other sons, Chicago Bull, Tiger Tara, Galactic Star and Have Faith In Me will also all have good chances given the right run. The later put in a brave performance in the final heat working hard early before sitting parked and running Lazarus into a length for second.

American Ideal ’s gun son Soho Tribeca has been consistent in the heats on his home track, winning two and placing second in the three lead up heats. The Kim Prentice trained runner has a tricky draw out at 6, but seems to handle the smaller track well so with the right run he will feature in the finish.

The first two emergencies in the race, Ohoka Punter and Devendra are also sired by Bettor’s Delight .

Harnesslink Media