Top Tasmanian broodmare into Hall of Fame

Gorse Bush has long been considered one of Tasmania's best broodmares and that status was confirmed when she was inducted into the Tasmanian Harness Racing Hall of Fame.

Gorse Bush was Tasmanian Broodmare of the Year six times with her first being awarded in the 2006/07 season.

She is the Dam of 10 foals of which nine are winners with her greatest claim to fame being the dam of Beautide, the dual Inter-Dominion Champion in 2014 and 2015.

Gorse Bush won 10 races herself a had earnings of $48,413. She is by Ticket To Heaven from the Holly Sand mare Barrington Lass.

Beautide was the winner of 49 races including the 2013 Miracle Mile and is the highest stake money earner in the history of Tasmanian harness racing... winning in excess of $2 million dollars.

Gorse Bush's success doesn't end with the dual Australian Horse of the Year, she is also the dam of Death and Taxes, winner of 15 races including the 2006 Bandbox Final and Ashkalini the 2009 Evicus Stakes winner.

Ashkalini has gone on to become the dam of three foals, all winners including Ignatius, the Australasian record holder for a 2YO, recording a mile rate of 1:51:3 when he won the Breeders Challenge final at Menangle this year.

The mare is owned and was bred by Barrie and Denise Rattray.

Gorse Bush will deservedly go down in history as one of the all-time greats of the states breeding industry and richly deserves her place in the Tasmanian Harness Racing Hall of Fame.

Peter Staples