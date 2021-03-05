Top colts nominated to 2021 NA Cup

Milton, ON — Woodbine Entertainment today released the list of eligible horses for its 2021 major stakes, including the C$1 million Pepsi North America Cup. Harness racing’s richest race for 3-year-old pacers received 72 nominations, holding steady to last year’s number of 77.

Dan Patch Award winner Perfect Sting leads the group of eligible horses for the 38th Pepsi North America Cup. The undefeated son of Always B Miki won last year’s Breeders Crown (in a dead-heat) and Kentucky Sires Stakes final for trainer Joe Holloway and owners Brittany Farms and Val D’or Farms.

O’Brien Award winner Lawless Shadow for trainer Dr. Ian Moore and Ontario Sires Stakes champion Bulldog Hanover for trainer Jack Darling headline the local contingent.

Other notables to be nominated include Breeders Crown co-champion Summa Cum Laude, Pennsylvania Sires Stakes champion Southwind Gendry, Governor’s Cup winner Always A Miki, Metro Pace winner Exploit and New York Sires Stakes standout American Courage.

The 38th Pepsi North America Cup is scheduled for Saturday (June 19) at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

Woodbine Entertainment’s lucrative stakes program is highlighted by a star-studded month of September, featuring the Maple Leaf Trot, Canadian Pacing Derby, Canadian Trotting Classic, Metro Pace and Mohawk Million.

Superstar trotting mare Atlanta captured last year’s Maple Leaf Trot and is again nominated to this year’s event. Her rival Manchego is also nominated as part of 38 eligible trotters.

Hambletonian champion Ramona Hill, Breeders Crown champion Amigo Volo and Ontario Sires Stakes champion Pemberton join the older ranks in 2021 and are all eligible to the Maple Leaf Trot.

Canadian Horse of the Year Century Farroh headlines the group of 46 older pacers nominated to the Canadian Pacing Derby. Last year’s upset winner Dorsoduro Hanover is again nominated along with 4-year-old standouts Tattoo Artist, Warrawee Vital and Cattlewash.

The Canadian Trotting Classic will be the next chapter in a story started during last September’s William Wellwood Memorial and Mohawk Million, as Wellwood winner On A Streak and Million champion Venerate lead the group of 63 nominated sophomore trotters.

Woodbine’s signature 2-year-old events attracted 172 nominees for the Metro Pace, 142 for the She’s A Great Lady, 160 for the Peaceful Way and 199 for the Wellwood Memorial. The winner of the Wellwood Memorial will receive a slot in the Mohawk Million on Saturday (Sept. 25).

To view the full list of eligible horses for all 2021 major stakes, click here.

A sustaining payment for all 2021 major stakes is due March 15. Full information regarding stakes payments and eligible horses can be found here.