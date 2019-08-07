Top colts to battle in $400,000 Carl Milstein

Bettor's Wish has been named the 5-2 morning line favorite by Northfield Park's Executive Vice President of Racing and Simulcasting, Dave Bianconi, in Saturday's $400,000 Carl Milstein Memorial. The top money-earner headlines an accomplished field of eight in Northfield Park's premier event.

The Milstein is a 3-year-old Open by invitation only. The featured event is slated as race 10 on a 16-race program this Saturday (August 10) and carries a 6PM first-race post time, with the main event slated for approximately 9:30PM.

Bettor's Wish is the winner of this year's $300,000 Art Rooney Memorial at Yonkers. He has won five of eight races this year. His three losses have been runner-up finishes in the $750,000 North America Cup, $682,650 Meadowlands Pace and the $285,362 Cane Pace.

The Chris Ryder trainee has banked $624,544 in purses this year and drew post-3. Bettor's Wish is owned by the partnership of Chris Ryder, Bella Racing, Fair Island Form and Bettors Wish Partners. They will use Dexter Dunn, who hails from New Zeeland and has been a driving force since coming to the United States.

Century Farroh drew post-2 and is the 7-2 second choice. He ventures south of the border for the first time in his career on the heels of a 4-race win streak. This top Ontario Sires Stakes performer has won eight of nine races this year, and has earned $241,959 for owner Ratchford Stable of Nova Scotia. Trainer Dr. Ian Moore listed Harness Racing Hall of Famer David Miller to drive.

Workin Ona Mystery drew post five and is the 4-1 third choice. He is fresh off a 1:51.1 (last quarter :25.3) qualifier ay Hoosier Park. He has not missed the board this year and has three wins in six races, including third place finishes in the North America Cup and Meadowlands Pace.

Brian Brown trains this colt at the historic Fairgrounds in Delaware, Ohio for owners Diamond Creek Racing, Stambaugh Leeman Stable (Wauseon, Ohio), Alan Keith (Johnstown, Ohio) and Wingfield Brothers LLC (Kenton, Ohio). Workin Ona Mystery has $248,489 in earnings this year and will be driven by racing superstar Tim Tetrick.

The 2019 $400,000 Carl Milstein Memorial field:

Post Horse Driver Trainer M/L

1 Captain Victorious Yannick Gingras Ron Burke 8-1

2 Century Farroh David Miller Dr. Ian Moore 7-2

3 Bettor's Wish Chris Ryder Dexter Dunn 5-2

4 Yankee Boots Dan Noble Steve Carter 15-1

5 Workin Ona Mystery Tim Tetrick Brian Brown 4-1

6 Rockie Got Framed Ricky Macomber Jr. Jamie Macomber 20-1

7 American Mercury Tyler Buter Chris Oakes 12-1

8 Southwind Ozzi Brian Sears Bill Mac Kenzie 9-2

The race is named in honor of Carl Milstein, who owned Northfield Park from 1984 until his death in 1999. The Milstein family operated Northfield Park until July, 2018 when MGM Growth Properties purchased the racetrack from Milstein Entertainment, LLC.

In 1972, the senior Milstein, a Cleveland builder and real estate developer, headed a group of several partners, including George Steinbrenner, which purchased Northfield Park. They leased the facility to other operators through the early 1980s. The track lost significant amounts of money during that period before Milstein took full ownership and control. In late 1984 he successfully applied to the Ohio State Racing Commission for the necessary licenses and, beginning in January 1985, conducted permanent race meetings at Northfield of between 212 and 238 days every year.

Milstein was the driving force behind a resurgence of the beleaguered track, which ascended to among harness racing's top tracks in attendance and handle. He was an innovator in promotions and advertising and successfully led the track into the era of simulcast racing.

Exciting Undercard

This year's Milstein Memorial program carries total purses in excess of $750,000.

The 16-race program includes the $50,000 Myron Charna President's Pace, a race for 4-year-old and up Ohio sired pacers (by invitation only), three $40,000 divisions of Ohio Sires Stakes for 3-year-old colt trotters, two $50,000 divisions of Ohio Sires Stakes for 3-year-old filly pacers, as well as two $15,000 Open events.

A $20,000 Pick 4 guaranteed pool started in race seven and consists of a $40,000 OSS, the Charna, the Open Pace and the Milstein. Another Pick 4 begins in race 11 and offers a $10,000 guaranteed pool.

In addition to superior racing action, Milstein Night will also offer guests a sumptuous spread in Lady Luck's clubhouse dining room. The dinner buffet, inspired by MGM Northfield Park Executive Chef Chris Poplin, is specially priced at $21.95. Limited clubhouse seating remains; call 330.467.4101 for reservations.

Guests who want to be down close to all the racing action can gather on the grandstand apron and enjoy live music and food trucks from 6 to 9 PM. Register for the Charna/Milstein Handicapping Double Contest, play Plinko from 6:30 to 7:30PM and spin the Prize Wheel 8:30 to 9:30 PM. Admission and parking are always FREE at Northfield Park.