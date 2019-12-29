Top driver back to make his mark

Accomplished freelance reinsman Mark Billinger is now back in business and rearing to go

One of South Australia’s finest harness racing drivers Mark Billinger is back and ready to go after several years away from the sport.

“I got an enforced holiday— but I’ve done the time and now I’m looking to moving forward with unbelievable enthusiasm,” Billinger said.

“When I got rubbed out and decided to leave Australia, I was running a tourist operation overseas – and I actually told my friends that I doubted if I’d ever return,” he said.

“But things change in life. I was operating a glass-bottom tourist boat in Thailand with some others and thoroughly enjoyed it for the first 12 months. Then I started watching harness racing and other sport televised from back home, like AFL footy, and my interest was re-kindled.

“I’m a passionate Adelaide Crows supporter and was watching them at sports bars. The harness racing just sort of followed along, and I was surprised how I regained my passion for it.”

Billinger formed a formidable team with his late father Val, a highly respected conditioner and trainer of many top line pacers.

The leading freelance reinsman last competed on a racetrack in late January of 2017. He left the sport on a winning note, landing four winners for the weekend.

“I’ve been doing some stablehand duties and driving at the trials. I feel like a teenager again. I’ve definitely hit the re-start button,” Billinger said.

“Before my dad died, he told me that I’d be back at the track again one day and I guess they do say that once harness racing is in your blood, it stays there,” he laughed.

Mark Billinger spent his time away from the sport running a tourist boat operation with business partners in Thailand

“I’ve put the word out to trainers that I’m prepared to travel anywhere. Hopefully South Australian trainers will use my services, and I’m also really keen to drive at Mildura and Mt Gambier meetings.”

Billinger had a deserved reputation of being able to get the best out of his charges. He was a brilliant front-running reinsman and was held in high regard by his fellow drivers.

He has recently been re-honing his skills by helping Peter and Aaron Bain, and doing some trials driving for his brother Darren, Paul Cavallaro and others.

“I’ve found that the main thing was to regain that feel of speed. I’m confident that I’m okay in that department,” Billinger said.

“Work-wise, I’m retired now, but getting back with the horses has given me something to focus on. You know, I use to laugh when friends said as you get older, you need a reason to get out of bed, but it’s so true.

“The whole thing is being driven by my love of the sport and I really can’t wait.”

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura