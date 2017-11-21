Top driver charged with match fixing

One of Queensland’s top harness racing drivers has become the latest target of the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission’s fight to clean up the industry.

Mathew Neilson was yesterday charged with one count of match fixing, an offence carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years jail.

“He’s the fifth person to be charged as a result of an investigation of match fixing and money laundering allegations in the harness code,” Commissioner Ross Barnett said.

Neilson, 35, is known as one of the state’s most sought after freelance drivers, finishing third in the 2016/17 premiership.

During that year, he drove horses that brought in more than $800,000 in prize money.

The previous year he brought in more than $1 million.

So far, for the 2017/18 season, horses driven by Neilson have won 21 races.

Neilson was charged by officers from the Racing Crime Squad.

He was released on watch-house bail and will front court on December 12.

His harness racing licence was immediately suspended.

Fellow driver Barton Cockburn pleaded guilty to fixing two races, his lawyer telling a court last month that “everybody’s doing it”.

Cockburn was warned off all tracks for life after pleading guilty to two counts of match fixing and one count of disclosing knowledge.

Detective Inspector Mick Dowie said the case into prominent racing identity Marshall Dobson was ongoing.

In a separate case, harness racing identity Marshall Dobson was charged on October 31 under anti-money laundering and terrorism-financing laws with running a fake betting account worth millions.

QRIC will allege the account was in operation for 10 years, and over one 16-month period, $1.77 million was moved through it.

Major and Organised Crime Squad Detective Inspector Mick Dowie said their investigation was ongoing.

“I would urge anyone with information about match fixing to come forward and contact police or Crime Stoppers.”

Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.

by Kate Kyriacou, The Courier-Mail

Reprinted with permission of The Courier Mail