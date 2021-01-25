Day At The Track

Top harness driver pinged for excess alcohol

05:21 PM 25 Jan 2021 NZDT
Blair Orange,Harness racing
Blair Orange

One of New Zealand’s top harness racing drivers is one of two facing charges after failing pre-race alcohol tests at a Canterbury race meeting.

Blair Orange and Bob Butt were breathalysed and found to be over the permitted limit at a meeting of the Banks Peninsula Trotting Club at Motukarara Raceway, near Christchurch, on January 24.

Drivers must test under 100 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath to comply with harness racing rules.

In New Zealand, the alcohol limit for motor vehicle drivers aged 20 years and over is 250 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath and the blood alcohol limit is 50 milligrams (mg) per 100 millilitres (ml) of blood.

Read the full story at Stuff

 

by Martin Van Beynen





