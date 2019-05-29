Top mares extend winning streaks

WASHINGTON, PA, May 28, 2019 -- Touchamatic collected her sixth straight harness racing victory while Party At The Banks extended her winning streak to three in Tuesday's co-features at The Meadows.

Touchamatic ripped off five straight at Northfield before putting her streak on the line in the $18,000 Filly & Mare Open Handicap Pace. The 5-year-old daughter of American Ideal -Perfect Touch released Medusa to the lead early, then blew by her in the lane and defeated her by 2-1/2 lengths in a swift 1:50.1. Magic Forces completed the ticket.

Aaron Merriman piloted Touchamatic, who pushed her career bankroll to $282,662, for trainer Bill Bercury and owner Renee Bercury.

Party At The Banks had a more demanding trip in the $20,000 Open Handicap Trot, parked every step from post 8. But she moved powerfully late for Dave Palone and drew off to down 42-1 long shot Tequila Talking by 3-3/4 lengths in 1:54.3, with Rising MVP third. The 5-year-old daughter of Break The Bank K -Beach Party As has been so dominant during her streak that her combined victory margin is 11 lengths. It was one of four wins for Palone on the 13-race card.



Party At The Banks -Chris Gooden photo

Ron Burke trains Party At The Banks, who now boasts lifetime earnings of 190,423, for Burke Racing Stable and Weaver Bruscemi LLC.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Wednesday, when the program features a pair of carryovers -- $2481.02 in the Pick 5 (races 2-6), $357.44 in the final-race Super Hi-5.

By Evan Pattak

for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association