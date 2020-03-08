Day At The Track

Top pace dominated by Lyons Steel

06:31 PM 08 Mar 2020 NZDT
Lyons Steel, harness racing
Lyons Steel and driver Patrick Lachance are all alone at the wire
World Wide Racing Photo
Freehold, NJ --- Last week, Lyons Steel was pace compromised in the Freehold Raceway harness racing feature, and finished up the track. On Saturday (March 7), he removed all doubt early on, and destroyed the field on the lead.
 
Leaving from post position six, driver Pat Lachance immediately cleared to the front and opened up a big margin, going the first quarter in a blazing 26.4. That's the fastest opening quarter of the new year at Freehold. Undeterred, Lachance slowed things down with Lyons Steel in the second quarter, going the half in 55.4 while maintaining a comfortable advantage.
 
Heading up the backstretch the final time, Lyons Steel began to open up on the field, holding a five-length advantage as he went by three-quarters. No one was able to make up any ground on the dominant pace-setter, and Lyons Steel coasted under the wire 5 1/4 lengths in front. The final time was 1:53.1.
 
 
Lyons Steel has now won twice at Freehold this season, having won the Preferred back on February 15. He paid $3 to win, $3 to place, and $2.80 to show. He's owned by BD Racing LLC and trained by Dennis Watson.
 
Although Lyons Steel was well clear of the rest, the other seven were separated by just two lengths on the wire. Exit Cam got up for second at 32/1, while National Seelster was third at 15/1. Casual Cool, Hudsen A, Newbie, Lucan Hanover, and Tie Your Shoe Ed.
 
Live racing resumes at Freehold on Friday, beginning at 12:30 PM EDT.

