Top pacer returns with tidy trial placing

Auckland Reactor gelding Chase Auckland ran a close second to the New Zealand Cup winner Thefixer at the Auckland Trotting Club workouts run at Pukekohe today.

In what was his second public appearance after an injury layoff, Chase Auckland ran a narrow second to Thefixer after moving up to sit parked outside him for the last lap.

Chase Auckland was timed to run his last 800m in around 58seconds and the final 400m in a tick under 27 seconds.

"I was really pleased with his run. He is such a beautiful pacer," said trainer Mark Purdon.

"I want to look at possibly giving him another trial during next week if needed and then it will be off on the plane to Australia."